Everything we know about the Idaho murders suspect

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, according to reports.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

He was arrested by the FBI in northeastern Pennsylvania, CNN reported, citing multiple federal law enforcement sources.

The arrest is first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves,both 21, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, in an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Police in the city are due to hold a press conference on the development at 1pm local time (4pm EST) on Friday.

The brutal nature of the murders, and apparent lack of progress from police, had left the city of 25,000 living in fear.

Who is the suspect?

Little is known about the person arrested in connection with the quadruple homicide, apart from his age of 25 and the location of the arrest.

More details are expected to be revealed at a press conference later this afternoon.

“Police Chief James Fry will give an update of the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide that occurred at 1122 King Road on Sunday, November 1,” the Moscow Police Department said in a Facebook post.

