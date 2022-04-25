Missing 10-year-old girl found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say
Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of Iliana ‘Lily’ Peters was found in a wooded area
A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.
The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.
“At about 9:15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”
Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no suspects are in custody at this point.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.