The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing.

The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.

Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing.

Police began searching for the girl on Sunday night, eventually finding her bicycle near a wooded area by a walking trail near her aunt's house. When their initial searches failed to turn up the girl, additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, were asked to assist.