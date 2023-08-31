Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A factory worker from Indiana has been charged with attempted murder for repeatedly smashing his colleague over the head with a hammer, before walking calmly out of the workplace and telling another colleague: “S*** happens”.

Austin Hahn, 27, allegedly attacked the unidentified victim at their workplace, the Bright Sheet Metal Co. in Indianapolis, on the morning of Sunday 20 August, according to court records obtained by Law & Crime.

Witnesses told law enforcement that Mr Hahn attacked his coworker from behind with a tinner hammer, using the sharp edge to strike the victim at least six times.

He then allegedly threw the hammer in the bin as he calmly went to leave the warehouse.

Before he left, Mr Hahn approached another colleague who was outside at the time and was not aware of the attack that had just taken place.

According to court records, Mr Hahn patted the colleague on the chest and simply said: “S*** happens”.

After the attack, Mr Hahn proceeded to get into his car and reportedly drove to his mother’s home.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a possible battery at the warehouse at around 7.30am, according to the arrest report.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He was found to have suffered skull fractures, brain bleeds, a broken jaw and missing teeth.

Austin Hahn from Indianapolis was charged with attempted murder (Indiana Metropolitan Police)

Mr Hahn’s mother called Anderson Police Department to turn her son into authorities later that morning. He was then arrested at his mother’s house.

Police were told by Mr Hahn’s colleagues that he and the victim were “the best of friends” until an argument took place several weeks before, according to court records.

Mr Hahn’s roommate told the police that the two were not on good terms because lately, Hahn had been using cannabis “a lot”, WXIN reported.

Yet Mr Hahn allegedly apologised, and their dispute was thought to have been forgotten.

Bright Sheet Metal Co. in Indianapolis, the workplace at which the attack took place. (Google Maps)

The unnamed victim, who was at his workstation at the time of the attack, told police he did not know who struck him from behind, but said his colleagues would have witnessed the attack.

Mr Hahn is being held without bond on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

He is due to appear in court for his next hearing on 19 October.