Delphi murders - update: Richard Allen arrest makes ‘the world feel safer’, victim’s sister says
Follow live updates about the arrest of Richard Allen for the 2017 Delphi murders
Police in Indiana have charged a 50-year-old local man with the 2017 Delphi murders – more than five years after the bodies of best friends Libby German and Abby Williams were found close to a wooded trail.
Richard Allen was charged with two counts of murder on Friday and has pleaded not guilty.
The investigation is “far from complete,” state police superintendent Doug Carter said at a news conference on Monday as he urged the community to come forward with more information.
After the arrest announcement, Libby’s family revealed that they had an encounter with the man now accused of her murder, as they accused him of “hiding in plain sight” the whole time.
Libby’s sister, Kelsi German, also took to Twitter to say “the world feels safer” following the arrest.
Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, were murdered after setting off on a hike on the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi in February 2017. Their bodies were found around half a mile off the trail the next day.
Chilling footage of suspect
In a move that propelled the investigation forward, Libby also captured a grainy video on her phone of a man dressed in blue jeans, a blue jacket and a cap walking along the abandoned railroad bridge.
Investigators had previously released a grainy image from the video and a chilling audio of the man telling the two girls: “Go down the hill.”
Investigators have long suspected that this man is the girls’ killer and have praised the girls for documenting the video as evidence.
Up until now, the man has never been identified.
Libby and Abby’s final picture
On the day the girls went missing, Libby had posted photos on Snapchat of her and Abby walking along the trail.
The happy image of the two best friends is believed to be the last photo of them before they died.
Their bodies were found on 14 February 2017 in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail.
The Independent's Rachel Sharp has more:
How did Libby German and Abby Williams die?
For years, police refused to say how the girls died and have revealed few details about the crime scene.
However, shocking new details about the murders came to light in a search warrant application obtained by podcast The Murder Sheet and shared with The Independent back in May.
The warrant, filed by an FBI agent investigating the murders back in 2017 and partly redacted, was to carry out a search on the home of a local man Ronald Logan.
In it, the agent revealed that the girls had lost “a lot” of blood during their deaths and that their killer is believed to have moved and staged their bodies, before taking some sort of souvenir from the scene.
The warrant also revealed that the teenagers had been killed by some type of weapon, which was redacted in the document.
The murderer would have been covered in the victims’ blood in the aftermath of the slayings due to the “large amount of blood was lost by the victims at the crime scene”, it reads.
The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the story:
Who is Richard Allen?
Among the few concrete details shared during a press conference on Monday, authorities confirmed that they had arrested Richard Allen in connection with the Delphi murders.
As the high-profile case continues to unfold, more details are expected to be revealed in the case that has captured international attention for years.
Mr Allen, a married man and worker at a local CVS, was initially booked into Carroll County Jail following his arrest.
He was eventually moved to a state facility, reportedly for his own safety.
Mr Allen, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is said to be refusing to cooperate with the investigation.
Here’s everything we know about him:
What’s next in the Delphi murders’ investigation?
Following the breakthrough arrest of suspect Richard Allen in the infamous Delphi murders, officials cautioned that the case is far from over.
Mr Allen, a 50-year-old living in Delphi, was arrested on 26 October in connection with the 2017 slayings in the Indiana town with a population of just 3,000.
He was charged with two counts of murder on Friday, more than five years on from the double slayings of teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams.
Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp have the story:
What’s next in the Delphi murders case after Richard Allen arrest?
Among the few concrete details shared during a press conference Monday, authorities confirmed that a trial date was scheduled for 20 March.
What happened to Libby and Abby?
The girls went missing on 13 February 2017 after they set off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana.
Their bodies were discovered the next day in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail.
For years, police have refused to say how the girls died and have revealed few details about the crime scene.
However, shocking new details about the murders came to light in a search warrant application obtained by podcast The Murder Sheet and shared with The Independent back in May.
The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the story:
Suspect’s wife posted chilling selfie of him with police sketch
In a chilling photo, posted by Mr Allen’s wife Kathy on Facebook in December 2021, Mr Allen is seen smiling alongside his wife in a local bar in Delphi.
On the wall behind him is the 2019 police sketch. Mr Allen bears some likeness to the drawing.
The selfie was posted on social media the same month investigators issued a fresh appeal urging members of the public to come forward with information about an online catfishing account thought to be tied to the murders.
Prior to his arrest on suspicion of the double homicide, Mr Allen appears to have no prior criminal record.
The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the story:
Breakthrough arrest in Delphi murders case
ICYMI: Richard Allen, 50, has been charged with two felony murders in the Delphi murders.
Officials would not rule out the possibility that other individuals were also involved in the teenagers’ brutal murders and, if so, vowed that they will also face charges.
The probable cause affidavit is currently under seal and officials declined to provide additional details about the investigation.
The Independent's Rachel Sharp has everything we know about the case:
Who is suspect Richard Allen?
Married to his wife Kathy with whom he shares an adult daughter, Richard Allen, 50, is a trained pharmacy technician.
He received his most recent pharmaceutical licence in February 2018 – one year on from the murders and most recently worked at the local CVS store – coming into contact with members of the community as part of his job.
CVS offered its condolences to the victim’s families and said it would cooperate with the investigation in any way it can.
“As members of the Carroll County community, we remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families,” the company said in a statement to local outlet WRTV.
“We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees was arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation in any way we can.”
The Independent's Rachel Sharp has more:
Victim’s grandparents recount chilling encounter with suspect
Mike and Becky Patty, the grandparents of Libby German, told reporters after Indiana State Police Monday’s press conference that they remembered suspected killer Richard Allen.
They that Mr Allen had served them one time in the local CVS where he worked as a trained pharmaceutical technician.
The family was printing photos of Libby and her friend Abby Williams for their funerals at the store when Mr Allen assisted them in processing the photos.
He didn’t charge them for the images when they went in to collect them.
The Independent's Rachel Sharp has the story:
Delphi murder victim’s family reveal chilling encounter with suspect Richard Allen
Libby German’s grandparents said it was ‘bittersweet’ to learn an arrest had been made after more than five years of no answers
