Twitter users shared their furious reactions to the not guilty verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse as words and phrases like “disgusted”, “sickening”, and “not surprised” trended on the social media platform.

“I knew Rittenhouse would be acquitted but it is gutting to witness the inevitable, to know there will be no consequences for the judge, and to know Rittenhouse and others like him will be more emboldened to be openly white supremacist vigilantes. It’s hollowing,” Roxane Gay tweeted.

“Trying not to wade too deep into the poisoned well of Rittenhouse Discourse, but a number of people I follow seem to believe the people he shot were Black which I think says something about the level of engagement with the specifics of the case,” Matthew Yglesias wrote.

“I knew it. Kyle Rittenhouse is proof that white people can still break the law, carry illegal weapons, shoot and kill people, and get away with it in America by shedding tears and claiming self-defence,” Keith Boykin tweeted.

Defense lawyer Mark Richards said during the trial that “every person who was shot was attacking Kyle”.

“Now a skateboard is a deadly weapon,” prosecutor James Kraus said on 15 November. “Someone should tell the parents and grandparents and Santa Claus giving skateboards this Christmas about how they’re giving their children a deadly weapon.”

“I guess they should give them an AR-15 instead,” he added at the time.

