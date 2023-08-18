Jared Bridegan update: Prosecutors will seek death penalty if ex-wife convicted of Microsoft execs murder
Mr Bridegan and his ex-wife had reportedly been in a heated divorce battle prior to his death
Arrest made in murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan
The ex-wife of murdered Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, 33, has been indicted on a first degree murder charge and is accused of conspiring to have her husband killed.
Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, Mr Bridegan’s ex-wife, was arrested on Thursday morning.
Mr Bridegan was killed in an ambush shooting last year after dropping off his two children at his ex-wife’s home near Jacksonville, Florida. A third child — Mr Bridegan’s with his second wife — was in the car at the time of the shooting. The child was not injured.
Mario Fernandez, Ms Gardner-Fernandez’s second husband, was arrested in March and was charged with orchestrating the murder by hiring Henry Tenon, a tenant residing in one of his properties, to kill Mr Bridegan. Mr Tenon has admitted to shooting the executive.
Mr Bridegan was shot and killed while trying to move a tire out of the road that was blocking his vehicle on his way back from his ex-wife’s home.
Who is Henry Tenon?
Mr Tenon, 62, was charged on 25 January with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony and child abuse. Authorities say that he was a former tenant of Mr Fernandez. He has a long criminal history and was already behind bars awaiting trial on unrelated charges.
Police announced on 16 March that Mr Fernandez had been arrested in Orlando and he was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.
On the same day, it was announced that Mr Tenon had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against him and anyone else potentially involved in the killing.
The state attorney said that Mr Tenon had admitted that he was the gunman and he faces up to 15 years in prison under the plea agreement.
Mr Fernandez pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in July and prosecutors say that he will not be offered a plea deal. According to the indictment, he wrote Tenon three checks and phone records show the men made more than 70 phone calls to each other before and after the killing.
Officials have not said what led to Shanna Gardner-Fernandez’s arrest
“Henry Tenon did not act alone. Mario Fernandez did not plan alone. And Shanna Gardner’s indictment acknowledges her central and key role in the cold, calculated and premeditated murder of Jared Bridegan,” said State Attorney Melissa Nelson on Thursday.
Authorities have not given motive for murder
Authorities have not given a motive for the murder, but an arrest warrant states “the investigation into Bridegan’s background revealed a highly acrimonious divorce from his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, and a contentious relationship with both Gardner and Fernandez Saldana.”
Friend of Jared Bridegan breaks silence after father’s ex-wife is charged in his murder
A friend of murdered father of four and Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan has spoken out after Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, Mr Bridegan’s ex-wife, was charged with his murder.
He called the revelation “absolutely wild,” in an interview with The Daily Beast.
“I’m relieved for Jared’s family,” Nate Sanders told the outlet, noting he had seen the effect his ex-wife had on his friend. “As I’ve said before, no one who knew how Shanna treated Jared or her character is surprised by this. I’m just thinking about the Bridegans today and how bittersweet this event is.”
Who is Mario Fernandez, the man accused of orchestrating Jared Bridegan’s murder?
Mario Fernandez, a Florida landlord, was arrested in March on suspicion of orchestrating the murder of Jared Bridegan.
Mr Fernandez is married to Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, Mr Bridegan’s ex-wife.
Police believe the landlord hired Henry Tenon, a tenant residing in one of his properties, to kill Mr Bridegan. Mr Tenon has admitted to shooting the executive.
Mr Bridegan was shot and killed while trying to move a tire out of the road that was blocking his vehicle on his way back from his ex-wife’s home.
Kristen Bridegan told reporters that Jared’s children with his ex-wife, twins Abby and Liam, had been “kept away and isolated from us” while living with their mother, stepfather and maternal grandparents.
“Despite my constant requests to see or speak to them, I have been denied and continuously ignored,” she said through tears.
“I plead with the Gardners to put the emotional and mental well-being of Liam and Abby above all else and allow them to reconnect with us. We are their family, we love them... Let our children be siblings again and put them first and do what’s right.”
Ex-wife of slain Microsoft exec Jared Bridegan charged with first degree murder
The ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, who was fatally shot by a gunman as he drove home with his two-year-old daughter, has been arrested and charged with his murder.
Shanna Gardner-Fernandez was arrested in Washington state on Thursday and will be extradited back to Duval County, Florida, where she has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder and child abuse.
“We promised at the outset of this investigation we would not relent until we uncovered the truth of Jared’s murder, the whole and entire truth,” State Attorney Melissa Nelson told reporters.
Toddler in Jared Bridegan’s car narrowly avoided being hit by gunfire
Jared Bridegan’s toddler, who was in the car with him on the night of his murder, reportedly narrowly avoided being hit by gunfire.
Mr Bridegan was returning home after dropping two of his children off at his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez’s home, when his path was blocked by a tire in the road. When he exited his car to move the tire, a gunman emerged and shot him.
Though Mr Bridegan’s daughter — a child he had with his second wife — was in the car, she was unharmed. However, investigators found bullets had entered the car’s interior just inches away from where the toddler was seated.
Shanna Gardner-Fernandez’s comments following ex-husband’s murder
Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, the ex-wife of Jared Bridegan, sat for an interview following her ex-husband’s murder, during which she expressed sadness that he had been killed, stating that he was “still the father of my children.”
“Any time divorce comes into any situation it’s messy,” she told WJAX in July 2022 following his murder.
“Even though we didn’t always get along, he was still the father of my kids,” she said, claiming she “fell to the floor because I was devastated” when she learned he had been killed.
She has now been charged with first degree murder relating to the death of Mr Bridegan.
Ms Gardner-Fernandez insisted at the time she had no idea who carried out the murder.