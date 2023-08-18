✕ Close Arrest made in murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan

The ex-wife of murdered Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, 33, has been indicted on a first degree murder charge and is accused of conspiring to have her husband killed.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, Mr Bridegan’s ex-wife, was arrested on Thursday morning.

Mr Bridegan was killed in an ambush shooting last year after dropping off his two children at his ex-wife’s home near Jacksonville, Florida. A third child — Mr Bridegan’s with his second wife — was in the car at the time of the shooting. The child was not injured.

Mario Fernandez, Ms Gardner-Fernandez’s second husband, was arrested in March and was charged with orchestrating the murder by hiring Henry Tenon, a tenant residing in one of his properties, to kill Mr Bridegan. Mr Tenon has admitted to shooting the executive.

Mr Bridegan was shot and killed while trying to move a tire out of the road that was blocking his vehicle on his way back from his ex-wife’s home.