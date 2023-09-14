✕ Close Arrest made in murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan will appear in court today as she continues to fight extradition to face charges over his murder.

Prosecutors are seeking to bring Shanna Gardner back to Florida where she faces the death penalty over charges of first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and child abuse.

Ms Gardner is currently behind bars in Washington state and is slated to appear for her extradition hearing there on Thursday morning.

Ms Gardner was taken into custody at her Washington state home on 17 August, more than a year after Bridegan, 33, was killed in Jacksonville Beach in February 2022.

Bridegan was dropping off his two children at Ms Gardner’s home when he was ambushed and shot dead. One of his other children was in the car at the time.

His ex-wife is now accused of hatching a murder-for-hire plot with her second husband, Mario Fernandez, to kill Bridegan by hiring Henry Tenon to shoot him.

Body cam video captured the moment Ms Gardner was arrested for his murder.