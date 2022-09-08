Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Clark County official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of investigative journalist Jeff German in Las Vegas.

Robert Telles, a public administrator, was arrested after the Las Vegas police conducted searches at his home and taped off the property on Wednesday, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

"The suspect in the homicide that occurred on 2 September 2022 has been taken into custody," officials said in a statement on Twitter.

The 69-year-old journalist was found dead outside his home in the city on 3 September, with investigators believing he was fatally stabbed in an altercation the day before.

German had spent the last few months reporting on Mr Telles, a Democrat who failed in his bid for re-election in June’s primary after the newspaper published a series of stories about him.

