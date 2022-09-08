Jump to content
Jeff German: Local official arrested over murder of Las Vegas journalist he blamed for losing him election

German was found dead outside his house last week

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 08 September 2022 04:42

A Clark County official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of investigative journalist Jeff German in Las Vegas.

Robert Telles, a public administrator, was arrested after the Las Vegas police conducted searches at his home and taped off the property on Wednesday, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

"The suspect in the homicide that occurred on 2 September 2022 has been taken into custody," officials said in a statement on Twitter.

The 69-year-old journalist was found dead outside his home in the city on 3 September, with investigators believing he was fatally stabbed in an altercation the day before.

German had spent the last few months reporting on Mr Telles, a Democrat who failed in his bid for re-election in June’s primary after the newspaper published a series of stories about him.

More follows

