Jeff German: Local official arrested over murder of Las Vegas journalist he blamed for losing him election
German was found dead outside his house last week
A Clark County official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of investigative journalist Jeff German in Las Vegas.
Robert Telles, a public administrator, was arrested after the Las Vegas police conducted searches at his home and taped off the property on Wednesday, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
"The suspect in the homicide that occurred on 2 September 2022 has been taken into custody," officials said in a statement on Twitter.
The 69-year-old journalist was found dead outside his home in the city on 3 September, with investigators believing he was fatally stabbed in an altercation the day before.
German had spent the last few months reporting on Mr Telles, a Democrat who failed in his bid for re-election in June’s primary after the newspaper published a series of stories about him.
