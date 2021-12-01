Jeffrey Epstein accuser testifies that she met Trump at Mar-a-lago when she was 14

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 01 December 2021 20:22

A woman who has accused the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein of abuse has testified during the trial of his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell that the disgraced financier drove her to Mar-a-Lago to meet former President Donald Trump when she was 14 years old.

The accuser, going under the pseudonym “Jane” was cross-examined by the defence team on the third day of Ms Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial.

More follows...

