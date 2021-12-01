Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Accuser tells of graphic abuse, says Epstein boasted of Clinton and Trump ties
Day two of the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has concluded in New York City, as the 59-year-old faces charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.
Her first accuser, identified only as “Jane”, took the stand on Tuesday afternoon and testified that Ms Maxwell was in the room when Epstein sexually assaulted her when she was 14 years old.
In at times graphic testimony, she described how she met the couple and was invited into their world, only to be subjected to sexual abuse over a period of years, ruining her self-worth. Cross-examination of “Jane” will continue on Wednesday.
Epstein’s longtime pilot Larry Visoski was cross-examined by the defence team on Tuesday morning about specific flights and passengers, following questioning by the prosecution regarding his work and access to Epstein’s properties.
He testified that passengers on Epstein’s plane included Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Itzhak Perlman, Donald Trump, Chris Tucker, John Glenn, Kevin Spacey, and George Mitchell. Mr Visoski also said he never saw either Ms Maxwell or Epstein being inappropriate with a minor in 30 years.
In opening statements, prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told jurors at the Manhattan federal court that in the 1990s, Ms Maxwell would procure girls for Epstein via the “ruse” of a massage. In response, her defence said that Ms Maxwell was being made a scapegoat because Epstein’s death led her accusers unable to seek justice.
Ms Maxwell, who spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents, is accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late disgraced financier to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.
The daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, Ms Maxwell faces the prospect of up to 35 years of jail if she is found guilty. The trial is expected to last six weeks.
Who are the alleged victims of Ghislaine Maxwell?
The prosecution put its first alleged victim on the stand, a girl they identify only as “Jane” and who was described as 14 at the time of meeting Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.
At least four alleged victims are set to testify at the trial, identified only as Minor Victim 1, Minor Victim 2, Minor Victim 3 and Minor Victim 4.
Here’s what we know from court documents about the alleged victims:
Minor Victim 1 was about 14 when she was abused by Epstein at his homes in New York and Florida. Maxwell is alleged to have involved the girl in “sexualized massages” on Epstein.
Minor Victim 2was allegedly abused at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch in 1996. Maxwell is alleged to have given an unsolicited topless massage to the girl, and encouraged her to massage Epstein.
Minor Victim 3 was 17, and over the age of consent, when she was allegedly introduced to Epstein in London. Maxwell is alleged to have encouraged her to perform sexualized massages on Epstein in 1994 and 1995.
Minor Victim 4 was 14 when she was allegedly recruited to give Epstein sexualized massages at his Palm Beach mansion between 2001 and 2004. She is also alleged to have recruited younger women for Epstein at Maxwell’s request.
Court adjourns for the evening
Cross-examination of “Jane” will continue on Wednesday.
Just prior to Judge Nathan calling for the 5pm close of the day’s proceedings, Ms Menninger has shown a document showing that “Jane” did not apply for financial aid or a scholarship prior to meeting Epstein — despite her testimony about her family’s financial problems.
Defence will pursue this line of questioning tomorrow.
Defence attempts to undercut testimony starting at very beginning
The defence is asking about where “Jane” lived when she went to school in an apparent attempt to undercut her testimony at its starting point — her family’s financial circumstances when she met Epstein and Ms Maxwell.
Ms Menninger has also produced the application for the Interlochen music camp in Michigan, which “Jane” recognises.
