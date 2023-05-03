Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An Oklahoma convicted rapist texted his alleged soliciting victim the night before seven bodies were found on his property.

The Oklahoma State of Bureau Investigations (OSBI) announced on Monday that seven bodies were found on the Henryetta property of 39-year-old Jesse McFadden. The gruesome discovery was made after two teens went missing in the area on Sunday.

McFadden, who was on the sex offender registry, failed to show up in court on Monday morning to stand trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography. The victim in that case has since revealed that McFadden reportedly texted her the night before authorities found the seven victims.

“I did exactly what I promised I would do when I got out,” the text, exclusively obtained by FOX 23, read. “I got a marketing job making great money and was being advanced been there 2 years now and made a great life like I promised I would do with you.”

“Now it’s all gone, I told you I wouldn’t go back ... This is all on you for continuing this,” another set of texts stated.

McFadden was convicted of rape in 2003, according to records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, and was released in 2020. His pending trial stemmed from charges brought against him after he was accused of sexting a minor while in prison in 2017, according to FOX.

Although the seven bodies have not been officially identified by authorities, relatives have said that McFadden, his wife Holly Guess, 35, and her children Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, are among the deceased. Tiffany’s friends Ivy Webster, 14, and 15-year-old Brittany Brewer also died in the tragedy, according to their parents.

Guess’ former mother-in-law Judy White-Allen said her family is still processing the devastating tragedy. Ms White-Allen, who is the grandmother of Rylee and Michael, described Guess as a “great mother,” with a “big heart.”

“My kids are hurting. My son lost his daughter and son,” Ms White-Allen told The Independent. “My other kids lost their niece and nephew. My grandkids lost their cousins. Rylee and Michael have [four] other siblings that will never know them.”

In a Facebook post, Guess’ mother Janette Mayo said that her daughter was married to McFadden. Authorities have not confirmed a cause of death for the seven victims, but Ms Mayo said they were shot at various locations across McFadden’s property.

“My daughter loved her children and yes she married the man who killed them but she was fooled by his charm,” Ms Mayo wrote. “I hurt just like the other families but he took my world from me. My grandchildren and my daughter. I have a hole in my heart ...”

Missing girls Brittany Brewer, 15, left, and Ivy Webster, 14, right, were found dead in Oklahoma in May 2023 (Brewer family / Webster family via Facebook)

Ms Mayo described Ivy as a “sweet girl,” and noted she didn’t have the chance to meet Britanny.

“I really didn’t know Brittany but she must have been a sweet girl for my Tiffany to care for her.” the grieving grandmother wrote. “My prayers are there for both of the other families. I just ask that people remember my family as well, and that they had names too.”

Guess’s sister Heather Pettigrew has started a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses.

“This is a huge tragedy not just for my family but all of our friends and the community,” Ms Pettigrew wrote in the description of the fundraiser. “So much was lost so quickly and any help is greatly appreciated.”

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Gerald Davidson said his agency will not officially release the identity of the victims until results from the medical examiner’s office are back.

An Amber alert was issued early on Monday after Ivy and Brittany failed to return to their homes on Sunday, as they had planned. The advisory was cancelled on Monday afternoon by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The two teens were last seen at around 1.30am on Monday morning travelling with McFadden in a white Chevrolet pickup. McFadden, who was convicted of first-degree rape in 2003 and released in October 2020, was on the state’s sex offender registry

In an interview with told KOTV , Brittany’s father Nathan Brewer said she had visited McFadden’s home several times before, and that he was not aware he had been convicted of rape in the past.

(KOTV-DT)

“Brittany was an outgoing person. She was actually selected to be Miss Henryetta ... coming up in July for this Miss National Miss pageant in Tulsa. And now she ain’t gonna make it because she’s dead. She’s gone,” Mr Brewer said.

At a Monday night vigil, Mr Brewer told hundreds of people that the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death “are just a parent’s worst nightmare, and I’m living it.” He said Brittany had aspired to be a teacher or a veterinarian.

Henryetta Public Schools also posted on Facebook and its website that it is grieving over the loss of several of its students.

At this time we are all grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students,” the statement said. “Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days.”