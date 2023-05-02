Oklahoma bodies found – live: Missing teen girls found dead alongside convicted rapist and four others at home
Brittany Brewer, 16, and Ivy Webster, 14, were declared missing on Monday morning
Two missing teenage girls have been found dead in a house in Oklahoma, along with their suspected abductor and four other people, authorities say.
Brittany Brewer, 16, and Ivy Webster, 14, were named in an Amber Alert on Monday morning after disappearing while in the company of a man named Jesse McFadden, who is reportedly a convicted sex offender.
But on Monday afternoon Okmulgee County sheriff Eddy Rice said the two girls and Mr McFadden are believed to be among seven dead bodies discovered in a rural home east of the city of Henryetta, about 50 miles south of Tulsa.
Oklahoma police believe they discovered the location of two missing girls on Monday among a group of seven bodies inside a rural home near the city of Henryetta.
Here’s everything we know so far about what happened:
Police believe bodies linked to missing teens
'We’ve had our share of troubles and woes, but this one is pretty bad’
Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told reporters yesterday that “we’ve had our share of troubles and woes, but this one is pretty bad”.
“Our hearts go out to family, friends school mates and everyone else,” Mr Rice said.
“We are doing everything that we can just in case something is left open. We don’t want to miss anything,” he added.
He also stated that “we believe there’s no other threat to the community”.
Jesse McFadden was accused of sexting with a minor
Jesse McFadden was about to stand trial for soliciting sexual conduct via the use of technology and possession of child pornography.
Court records seen by The Independent show that Mr McFadden was named in an arrest warrant in September 2017, with a trial originally scheduled for 2020.
However, it seems that he failed to appear, and legal proceedings continued until 1 May 2023, when he was scheduled for another jury trial and again did not show up.
According to The Muskogee Phoenix, prosecutors accused Mr McFadden of using a contraband cell phone to sext with a 16-year-old girl in Muskogee while he was an inmate at Jess Dunn Correctional Center in July 2016.
Prosecutors said Mr McFadden had sent sexually explicit photos to the girl and received nude photos from her, hence the child porn charge.
Brewer family church holds prayer meeting
A Christian church near Henryetta has held a prayer meeting for the family of Brittany Brewer.
The Schulter Baptist Church in Schutler, Oklahoma, said on Facebook on Monday that the Brewer family were "faithful members" of its congregation.
'Beautiful, smart, and full of life'
A friend of the Brewer family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses, paying tribute to Brittany Brewer.
"I’ve known this family for a while, and Brittany was a beautiful, smart, and full of life 16 year old young lady," said Cassandra Apperson on Facebook on Monday evening.
"She went out this weekend with her friends and was supposed to return home last night, and her father reported her missing and just a little while ago they found her and a few others deceased and the man responsible was also found deceased."
On her GoFundMe page, she added: "This is undoubtedly one of the most difficult times [the family] will ever experience and they need to be focused on their healing instead of worrying about how they are going to pay for Brittany’s funeral."
Mapped: Where the seven bodies were found
Here's a map of where the bodies were found.
Police executed a search warrant at a rural ranch on the outskirts of Henryetta, a small town with a population of about 5,600 according to the 2020 census.
Previously in Okmulgee: Four missing men found dismembered in river
This is the second grisly tragedy to strike the Okmulgee area in the past year.
Last October, police found the dismembered remains of missing brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, along with their friends 29-year-old Alex Stevens and 32-year-old Mike Sparks, in the Deep Fork River.
Each had suffered gunshot wounds, and officers aid the killings had been extremely violent in nature. You can read more about that case here.
Authorities later charged scrapyard owner Joseph Kennedy, 67, with murdering the four men, based on video footage from a nearby business, cell phone location data, DNA evidence, and the testimony of a woman who said Mr Kennedy had admitted to her that he killed them.
In December, prosecutors said Mr Kennedy had confessed to the crime.
Who were the four other bodies found?
In his press conference earlier today, County sheriff Eddy Rice refused to say much about the identity of the other four bodies.
"Nobody [else] was reported missing. There were other family members related to the one family," he said, without specifying which family he meant.
But according to KJRH reporter Erin Christy, the other four people found dead may be the family of Jesse McFadden, a 39-year-old who was released from prison in 2020 after serving nearly 17 years in jail for rape.
"Over the weekend, Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer had a sleepover with Tiffany McFadden, Jesse’s stepdaughter," Ms Christy said on Facebook earlier this morning.
"They were supposed to go swimming on a ranch in McAlester but never showed. No one has heard Ivy, Brittany, Tiffany, Tiffany’s two brothers, Jesse, or his wife, Holly.
"I spoke to Ivy’s mother who said Ivy’s Life 360, a phone tracking service, was turned off. She was unaware of McFadden's criminal history. She says it is extremely unlike her to not respond to text messages or calls."
What we know so far
Here’s my full story with details of the case so far.
Seven people including two missing teenage girls found dead in Oklahoma house
Police said the girls’ suspected abductor Jesse McFadden, a convicted rapist, was also among the bodies
Jesse McFadden: A convicted rapist accused of sexting with a minor
Oklahoma penal records show that Jesse McFadden was a convicted rapist who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, of which he served nearly 17 years.
The 39-year-old was found guilty of first degree rape in November 2003, admitted to prison in January 2004, and released in October 2020.
According toThe Muskogee Phoenix, he was also charged in 2017 with using a contraband cell phone to solicit sexual conduct from a 16-year-old girl in Muskogee the previous year.
His trial date had reportedly been set for today, Monday 1 April, though it’s not clear why it took so long for his case to make its way to court.