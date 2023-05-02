Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five teens were among the seven people found dead on the rural Oklahoma property of a convicted sex offender, according to family members.

Authorities in Henryetta, a town 90 miles east of Oklahoma City, made the gruesome discovery on Monday morning after 39-year-old Jesse McFadden failed to show up in court to stand a jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

McFadden, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer are believed to be among the deceased. Janette Mayo, 59, told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her late Monday that the other four victims were her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

In a Facebook post, Ms Mayo said that her daughter was married to McFadden.

“My daughter loved her children and yes she married the man who killed them but she was fooled by his charm,” Ms Mayo wrote. “ I hurt just like the other families but he took my world from me. My grandchildren and my daughter. I have a hole in my heart ...”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.