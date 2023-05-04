Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The rape victim of a man who killed six people before turning the gun on himself has claimed she begged state agencies to halt his early release for good behaviour.

Authorities in Okmulgee County, Oklahoma, confirmed that the crime scene in a property Henryetta where seven bodies were found on Monday was a murder-suicide.

Jesse McFadden, a 39-year-old convicted sex offender who was set to stand trial the very that the gruesome discovery was made, fatally shot his wife Holly Guess, 35, and her children Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13. McFadden also killed Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 15, both of whom were friends with Guess’s children, before “appearing to stage” the scene and killing himself.

Now, a woman who was raped by McFadden in 2003 — and whose attack sent him to prison for 16 years — has come forward with claims that she begged state and county agencies to deny his early release in 2020. McFadden was freed three years early, in part for good behaviour, despite being hit with fresh charges in 2016 after he was caught using a contraband cell phone to exchange nude photos with a minor.

“I found out that he was getting out and I called the jail,” Krystle Strong told The Independent. “I believe I left a voicemail and tried to get transferred and I kept getting the runaround.”

Ms Strong added: “They were like, ‘Oh, I’ll call you back.’ I told them, ‘Look, I’ve called you guys over the years several times trying to get updates and I’ve seen that you guys are still going to let him out even after you found contraband child porn on his phone. If this doesn’t show that somebody isn’t rehabilitated, then I don’t know what else would.’”

Ms Strong said she was violently attacked by McFadden at knife-point when she was just 16 years old, and he was 19. Guess’ family told NewsNation on Wednesday that McFadden reportedly paid a woman to impersonate Ms Strong and tell Guess that “it was all a misunderstanding” and she was 19 when the rape took place.

“He paid people to lie to her. He literally found somebody, whoever, and he paid that person to go to Holly and say that I made up the whole story,” Ms Strong said. “And I don’t believe the knife that he held in my throat was ever brought up either.”

Ms Strong also alleged that she was largely kept in the dark regarding McFadden’s whereabouts as he was transferred to different prisons throughout the years.

“They’ve never told me where he was living and I’m pretty sure that was part of the deal that I was supposed to know about everything he did. Because I was the victim,” she said. “It was always hard to find him, so I would have to go to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections page to look up where he was. Again, call that [police] and then I was lucky if somebody answered.”

Families of the victims have also voiced outrage at McFadden’s early release

“And they rushed him out of prison. How?” Guess’ mother Jannette Mayo, told the Associated Press. “Oklahoma failed to protect families. And because of that my children, my daughter and my grandchildren are all gone ... I’m never going to get to see ’em, never going to get to hold them, and it’s killing me.”

Ms Mayo said the family didn’t learn about her son-in-law’s criminal history until a few months ago.

“He lied to my daughter, and he convinced her it was all just a huge mistake,” the grieving grandmother said. “He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key. He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up.”

Justin Webster, who said he allowed his daughter Ivy to join a sleepover at the McFadden home not knowing anything about the man’s past, raised similar concerns about McFadden’s release.

Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17 (Associated Press)

“To get to save some other children, to make a change is what I want to do,” Webster told the AP on Tuesday, nothing he was determined to “tell Ivy’s story and our story and get our government officials and everybody to start speaking up loud and keeping those paedophiles in jail.”

A spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday on why McFadden was released despite facing new felony charges. When reached by The Independent, the Henryetta Police Department said that McFadden’s address was located in an unincorporated part of Okmulgee County and deferred to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Independent has contacted the OCSO for comment.

“My heart just goes out to the families, I can’t even begin to imagine, it’s so sad,” Ms Strong. “[They failed,] the whole system, the police, I’m pissed. The hardest thing is the fact that these babies lost their lives and they didn’t get a chance to live.”

A vigil for the victims is scheduled for Friday, according to family members.