Oklahoma bodies found – latest: Police confirm murder-suicide as Jesse McFadden’s rape victim speaks out
Two of the deceased are believed to be missing teens Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 15
Seven bodies found in search for two missing Oklahoma teens, police say
Oklahoma authorities have confirmed that sex offender Jesse McFadden shot dead six victims in a murder-suicide.
Janette Mayo, 59, said the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her on Monday about the deaths of her daughter Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13. The other two victims are believed to be Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 15.
McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry, was previously convicted of first-degree rape in 2003. The victim in that attack, 35-year-old Krystle Strong, told Fox News that she was told Guess had recently found out McFadden was allegedly molesting one of her children.
“Holly’s ex told me … he thinks that Holly found out that [McFadden] might have been molesting one of the kids and just, he flipped,” Ms Strong told the network.
Seven people including missing girls Brittany Brewer and Ivy Webster found dead in Oklahoma house
Police said the girls’ suspected abductor Jesse McFadden, a convicted rapist, was also among the bodies.
The Independent’s Io Dodds:
Seven people including two missing teenage girls found dead in Oklahoma house
Police said the girls’ suspected abductor Jesse McFadden, a convicted rapist, was also among the bodies
Jesse McFadden’s rape victim reveals she ‘tried to stop his release’ three years before murders
McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry, was previously convicted of first-degree rape in 2003. The victim in that attack, 35-year-old Krystle Strong, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that she was told Guess had recently found out McFadden was allegedly molesting one of her children.
“Holly’s ex told me … he thinks that Holly found out that [McFadden] might have been molesting one of the kids and just, he flipped,” Ms Strong told the network.
Just hours before the gruesome discovery on Monday, McFadden texted his alleged victim in the pending trial, seemingly attempting to blame her for how the tragedy unfolded, according to texts exclusively obtained by FOX 23.
“We don’t know, but I think it might have had something maybe to do with that, something about his trial coming up, because what he screenshotted and what Jesse texted and said to [the most recent victim] was, and I quote, ‘This is all going to be on you,’” Ms Strong told Fox News.
Victims’ families question release of Oklahoma sex offender
Relatives of four teenage girls who were among seven people shot to death on a rural Oklahoma property are questioning how a sex offender among the dead — a rapist accused of soliciting nude images from another teen while behind bars — was ever allowed to go free.
Jesse McFadden, sentenced to 20 years in 2003 for first-degree rape, was freed three years early, in part for good behavior, despite facing new charges that he used a contraband cell phone to trade nude photos with the young woman in 2016.
He was released in 2020 after 16 years and nine months, even though the charges could send him back to prison for many years if convicted.
“And they rushed him out of prison. How?” asked Janette Mayo. She said she was told that her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, were all shot to death.
More in this report:
Victims' families question release of Oklahoma sex offender
Authorities in Oklahoma haven't said whether a convicted sex offender whose body was found among seven people shot to death on a rural property was responsible for the killings
Convicted rapist’s mother-in-law says he lied about criminal past
The mother-in-law of convicted rapist Jesse McFadden has claimed that he lied about his criminal past to her daughter.
Janette Mayo, 59, told the Associated Press that the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her about the deaths of her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.
Ms Mayo said that Guess married McFadden last May but only found out about his criminal past two months ago.
“He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key,” she said.
“He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up.”
Who is the convicted rapist who killed six people before turning gun on himself?
Jesse McFadden, 39, had been scheduled to appear in court on the same day that the bodies were found on his rural property.
Also killed were two teenagers who were reported missing and endangered on Monday morning after they failed to return home after being in his company.
The identities of the other four victims are yet to be publicly confirmed, but relatives named then as McFadden’s wife Holly Guess and her teenage children Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo, and Tiffany Dore Guess.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:
Who is Jesse McFadden, the convicted rapist at centre of Oklahoma body discovery?
jesse mcfadden ok murders
School pays tribute to ‘several students’ killed
Henryetta Public Schools released a statement saying that it is “grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students”.
“Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days,” the school system said.
Classes will still take place but mental health services are available to students.
“We understand if you feel it is more appropriate to keep your student at home. Please continue to keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.
Five teens identified among seven bodies found on property of convicted Oklahoma rapist
Janette Mayo said that the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her that four of the victims were her daughter and grandchildren.
Read more:
Five teens identified among seven bodies found on property of convicted rapist
Janette Mayo said that the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her that four of the victims were her daughter and grandchildren
Grandmother shares heartbreak after two grandchildren identified among seven bodies found in Oklahoma
The grieving grandmother of two teens who were among seven people found dead in an Oklahoma property has shared her heartbreak with The Independent.
Read more:
Grandmother speaks out after two grandchildren among seven bodies found in Oklahoma
Judy White-Allen confirmed to The Independent that two of her grandchildren and her former daughter-in-law Holly Guess were among the seven bodies found in Henryetta
Oklahoma sex offender texted victim ‘this is all on you’ hours before seven bodies found at his property
An Oklahoma convicted rapist texted his alleged soliciting victim the night before seven bodies were found on his property.
The Oklahoma State of Bureau Investigations (OSBI) announced on Monday that seven bodies were found on the Henryetta property of 39-year-old Jesse McFadden. The gruesome discovery was made after two teens went missing in the area on Sunday.
McFadden, who was on the sex offender registry, failed to show up in court on Monday morning to stand trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography. The victim in that case has since revealed that McFadden reportedly texted her the night before authorities found the seven victims.
“I did exactly what I promised I would do when I got out,” the text, exclusively obtained by FOX 23, read. “I got a marketing job making great money and was being advanced been there 2 years now and made a great life like I promised I would do with you.”
“Now it’s all gone, I told you I wouldn’t go back ... This is all on you for continuing this,” another set of texts stated.
Everything we know about the Oklahoma tragedy
A teenage sleepover turned to tragedy when seven bodies were found at a rural Oklahoma property on the day that a convicted rapist was scheduled to appear in court.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus and Rachel Sharp report:
What we know about discovery of seven bodies in Oklahoma
A teenage sleepover turned to tragedy when seven bodies were found at a rural Oklahama property on the day that a convicted rapist was scheduled to appear in court. Josh Marcus and Rachel Sharp report