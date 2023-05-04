✕ Close Seven bodies found in search for two missing Oklahoma teens, police say

Oklahoma authorities have confirmed that sex offender Jesse McFadden shot dead six victims in a murder-suicide.

Janette Mayo, 59, said the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her on Monday about the deaths of her daughter Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13. The other two victims are believed to be Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 15.

McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry, was previously convicted of first-degree rape in 2003. The victim in that attack, 35-year-old Krystle Strong, told Fox News that she was told Guess had recently found out McFadden was allegedly molesting one of her children.

“Holly’s ex told me … he thinks that Holly found out that [McFadden] might have been molesting one of the kids and just, he flipped,” Ms Strong told the network.