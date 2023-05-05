✕ Close Seven bodies found in search for two missing Oklahoma teens, police say

Authorities said on Wednesday that Jesse McFadden shot his six victims in the head with his wife’s gun before “staging” the grisly scene on his rural property and then turning the gun on himself.

Seven bodies were discovered at the property on Monday during a frantic search for two teenagers who failed to return home from a slumber party with a friend. The victims were identified as McFadden’s wife Holly Guess, 35, her children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, as well as two other teenagers Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 15 – both of whom were friends with Guess’s children.

All six had suffered between one and three gunshot wounds in their head, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice revealed on Wednesday, as he said that they were all “murdered” by McFadden with a handgun bought by Guess in 2022.

McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry, was previously convicted of raping then-16-year-old Krystle Strong in 2003. He was released in 2020, despite being charged with new child porn counts in 2017.

“I called the jail,” Ms Strong tells The Independent. “I believe I left a voicemail and tried to get transferred and I kept getting the runaround. I told them, ‘Look, I’ve called you guys over the years several times trying to get updates and I’ve seen that you guys are still going to let him out even after you found contraband child porn on his phone. If this doesn’t show that somebody isn’t rehabilitated, then I don’t know what else would.’”