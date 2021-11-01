Julius Jones news - live: Clemency hearing told of ‘systemic flaws’ in evidence in fight to avoid execution
Julius Jones from Oklahoma has been sentenced to death for a murder he says he’s not guilty of. He’s making his case in a hearing in front of the pardon and parole board on Monday morning. His execution is scheduled for 18 November.
Jones is set to be executed for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, who was shot in his parents’ driveway in front of his sister and two young daughters. Jones and his legal team argue that he’s innocent of the killing.
His clemency petition states that he has been on death row for nearly 20 years for a crime he didn’t commit because of “fundamental breakdowns in the system tasked with deciding” if he was guilty of the crime.
His legal team argue that the lawyers in the trial were ineffective and inexperienced, that the jury held racial bias against Jones, a Black man, and they also allege that prosecutorial misconduct occurred.
‘Jones exemplified everything that our commission found wrong in the Oklahoma death penalty system'
Christy Sheppard, the cousin of Debbie Carter who was killed in 1982, served on the bipartisan Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission.
In the case of Ms Carter, two men were convicted and one of them was sentenced to death before they were both freed when DNA evidence led authorities to another suspect.
The commission revealed large issues in the state’s death penalty system in a 2017 report.
“Julius Jones exemplified everything that our commission found wrong in the Oklahoma death penalty system,” Ms Sheppard said during the Monday hearing. “There is police and prosecutorial misconduct, including the use of confidential informants and an undisclosed deal with the man who probably committed the crime himself, and is now free.”
“We cannot be cavalier about the death penalty,” she added. “We cannot go through the motions of checking off the boxes on a list and call that justice. Justice will not be served if the real killer of Paul Howell is not exposed and held accountable.”
Public defender: ‘Criminal justice system failed’ both Jones and Howell
Amanda Bass, the public defender for Julius Jones, argued at the hearing that “there are systemic flaws within the Oklahoma criminal justice system that present risks [that] innocent people will be convicted”.
“The criminal justice system failed” Paul Howell, the man Jones has been convicted of killing, Ms Bass added. “It also failed Julius Jones because it condemned him to death for something he didn’t do.”
“The Attorney General’s office has no good answer to the evidence of Julius Jones’s innocence,” she said. “They simply ignore things they cannot explain.”
“There is simply no way to look at all the evidence in this case and conclude that the system worked to produce a just result or his trial was fair,” Ms Bass added.
