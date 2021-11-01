Julius Jones is seeking clemency after being convicted for a 1999 murder (Justice for Julius campaign )

Julius Jones from Oklahoma has been sentenced to death for a murder he says he’s not guilty of. He’s making his case in a hearing in front of the pardon and parole board on Monday morning. His execution is scheduled for 18 November.

Jones is set to be executed for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, who was shot in his parents’ driveway in front of his sister and two young daughters. Jones and his legal team argue that he’s innocent of the killing.

His clemency petition states that he has been on death row for nearly 20 years for a crime he didn’t commit because of “fundamental breakdowns in the system tasked with deciding” if he was guilty of the crime.

His legal team argue that the lawyers in the trial were ineffective and inexperienced, that the jury held racial bias against Jones, a Black man, and they also allege that prosecutorial misconduct occurred.