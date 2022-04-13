Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas middle school.

Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star.

Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city.

Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel.

Emergency medical workers then transported the student to hospital.

Police announced late on Tuesday night that the student had died of his injuries. Police department spokesperson Officer Donna Drake said another male student has been taken into custody and is a subject of interest. She said law enforcement officials were still working on the case late on Tuesday night.

Ms Drake added that the investigation findings would be put to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for them to consider any criminal charges.

