Idaho murder victims’ families accept posthumous degrees at graduation ceremony

The grieving families of two slain University of Idaho students accepted their posthumous degrees on Saturday.

Six months after best friends, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, were killed in their sleep at their off-campus home in Moscow, their loved ones received the awards during two separate ceremonies.

Goncalves’ four siblings were received their sister’s general studies diploma while Mogen’s parents were given her marketing degree.

Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chaplin, who were also killed in the 13 November attack, received certificates for semesters they had completed.

Kernodle’s family accepted her certificate in marketing at a private ceremony last week while Chapin’s award in sports, recreation and management will be mailed to his parents this week.

Former FBI director Louis Freeh, a speaker on Saturday, thanked the student community for their resilience in the months following the tragedy. Mr Freeh commended graduates for achieving their goals despite the challenges they faced.

“The loss of Ethan, Xana, Kaylee and Maddie will remain in your hearts and minds for the rest of your journey. The strength and inspiration of their life accomplishments and their families’ devotion and courage is now an inseparable part of you as you go forward,” Mr Freeh told the crowd, according to a report by CNN.

Addressing University of Idaho President Scott Green, Mr Freeh also said: “I want to commend you and your colleagues for your extraordinary service to everyone in this room and beyond during an unprecedented period of time.

“You’ve gone through a fiscal crisis, a pandemic, and a horrific tragedy that could shatter any community but did not here, because of the strength and the work and the love that were shown to you by everybody, and helping one another.”

During the emotional ceremony, the audience stood up and cheered as the Goncalves and Mogen families walked across the stage.

Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee Goncalves’ mother, subsequently posted a picture on Facebook of her daughter’s diploma and graduation stole.

Days before, Ms Goncalves had opened up about having to celebrate both her daughter’s achievements and Mother’s Day on the same weekend.

“It’s still an out-of-body [experience],” Ms Goncalves told Good Morning America. “I never would have thought a year ago, or even six months ago, that there was going to be a reason that Kaylee wouldn’t be able to accept her own degree. That she wouldn’t be here.”

She added: “I think it shows respect for Kaylee and her hard work ... It’s important for somebody to walk for her.”

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 (Instagram)

Bryan Kohberger, a PhD student at neighbouring Washington State University, has been charged with the murders.

Mr Kohberger has not entered a plea but said earlier this year, via a public defender, that he “was eager to be exonerated.”

Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves told ABC Newsthat he is looking forward to Mr Kohberger’s next hearing on 26 June.

“I can’t wait to see the evidence. ... And then I’m gonna bring it,” Mr Goncalves said. “And he’s gonna realise that this ... is the family that’s gonna make sure he doesn’t get away with it.”

Mr Kohberger, a former criminology student, has been linked to the crimes by DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video of what prosecutors believe is his white Hyundai Elantra leaving the scene, according to the arrest affidavit.

Another roommate, who survived the attack, was also able to partially describe the killer to investigators after she came face-to-face with him. The murder weapon, a fixed-blade knife, was not recovered during searches and remains missing.

Two warrants obtained by The Independent show that investigators collected a Glock .40 calibre gun, empty gun magazines, a knife, a pocket knife, black face masks, black gloves, electronic devices, and clothing items from the home of Mr Kohberger’s parents in Pennsylvania where he was arrested.

The family home was raided on 30 December, the same day that a search was also carried out at Mr Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman, Washington a 15-minute drive from the crime scene in Moscow.

The Washington warrant revealed that investigators seized a “collection of dark red” spotting and a pillow with a “reddish/brown stain” at Mr Kohberger’s apartment. At least two items seized from that search tested positive for blood.