One of the University of Idaho murder victims called the same person seven times shortly before she was killed, her sister claims.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home where the three women lived in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Police said the four victims were stabbed to death at around 3am or 4am, with their bodies left undiscovered until around midday when officers responded to a 911 call at the home for an “unconscious individual”.

Nearly a week later, no suspects have been identified as the college town stands on edge over the mysterious and brutal killings.

Goncalvez’ sister Alivea has now come forward with new claims about her phone activity on the night of the murders.

Speaking to Inside Edition, Alivea said that Kaylee began making repeated calls to the same man just before 2.30am.

“Kaylee calls [the man] six times between 2.26am and 2.44am. From 2.44 to 2.52 Maddie calls [the man] three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2.52am,” Alivea said.

She gave the first name of the man in question, but The Independent has redacted it to avoid undue speculation. The name has never been mentioned by police in connection with the investigation.

Slain University of Idaho students Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves (Instagram)

Alivea’s claims came after a coroner revealed the three students were “likely sleeping” when they were killed, as all four bodies were found in bed.

Police have said there were no signs of forced entry at the home shared by Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle - who was dating Chapin - and two others.

The two roommates were at home at the time of the killings but are not considered suspects, police said.

Authorities have refused to say who made the 911 call that led to the body discovery.

Kernodle’s father, Jeffrey Kernodle, hit out at rampant online speculation around the case in an interview with The Independent on Friday.

Mr Kornodle said that the FBI was “not saying anything,” as of Thursday and called the tragedy his “worst nightmare.”

“How can you protect some kid? You keep them at home and don’t let him go to college? They’re not gonna stay at home like that,” Mr Kernodle told The Independent. “So, it’s really mind-boggling. It’s just completely unthinkable and it’s the worst nightmare.”

Mr Kernodle also said that his daughter’s injuries showed how she desperately tried to fight off the person who killed her, as well as her boyfriend and two friends in the horror attack.