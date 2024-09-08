Kentucky active shooter – latest: Police hunting gunman as multiple people shot on highway
Authorities are urging locals to avoid the interstate highway as the shooter is still at large
An active shooter is at large after opening fire near near I-75 in Kentucky, striking multiple people, to authorities.
Just after 6.30pm, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that interstate highway at Exit 49 and US 25 — nine miles north of London — was closed due to an “active shooter situation.”
The authorities added that “numerous persons” have been shot near the highway. It’s not immediately clear how many people were shot or what condition they are in.
As of an hour later, the suspect has not been caught, police said.
“The Suspect has not been caught at this time we are urging people to stay inside!!We will try our best to get you as much information as it becomes available!!” Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington wrote on Facebook.
Governor Andy Beshear urged locals to avoid the area in a post on X: “Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available.”
Authorities are urging locals to avoid the area and traffic is being diverted off at Exit 59.
London Mayor Randall Weddle encouraged locals to avoid the area
Parts of the interstate highway are closed
I-75 is closed at Exit 49 and US 25, nine miles north of London, due to an active shooter situation, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said.
Mount Vernon Fire Department announced that southbound traffic on I-75 is now being diverted off at Exit 59, adding that drivers should “expect heavy congestion and delays in the area.” The department urged locals to avoid the area.
What has Kentucky State Police said?
“Ky State Police and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have closed I-75 at Mile Marker Exit 49 and US 25, Nine miles north of London due to an active shooter situation!!The Suspect has not been caught at this time we are urging people to stay inside!!￼We will try our best to get you as much information as it becomes available!!”
-Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington
‘ Please pray for everyone involved,’ Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says as ‘active shooting situation' is ongoing
What we know about the shooting so far
- Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported an ‘active shooter situation’ around 6.30pm
- “Numerous” people have been shot — but the exact number is not yet known
- The shooter has not been caught, as of 7.48pm
- Kentucky State Police and ATF Louisville are assisting in responding to the incident