Kiely Rodni missing - live: Police have no leads in search for teen who vanished from Truckee campground
The desperate search for missing teen Kiely Rodni who disappeared after a party at a California campground has entered its fourth day.
Kiely, 16, was last seen around 12.30am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, where she attended an allegedly alcohol-fuelled gathering of more than 100 teens and young adults.
An investigation was launched by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office the next morning after Kiely failed to show up for a hike with friends and no one could get in contact with her.
The case is being treated as an abduction because Kiely’s car is also unaccounted for. More than 260 personnel have been assigned to canvass the area on the ground and in the air as they plead for anyone with information to come forward.
Investigators say they don’t have any new leads, but still suspect someone in the community knows more.
“We believe that someone knows,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Office captain Sam Brown said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Someone saw her but they’re not coming forward.”
Everything we know about 16-year-old who vanished from camp party in California
A desperate search continues for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished from a party at a northern California campground on 5 August.
Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
She is described as white, 5’7” tall, and 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring, and was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top.
Here’s everything we know.
Cops receive over 100 tips in investigation into Kiely Rodni
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly received more than 100 tip-offs as the search continues for the missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni.
“Numerous resources and agencies have responded to locate Kiely over the past several days,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
According to authorities, the only lead in the investigation has been Kiely’s last known location before she went missing.
She was last seen around 12.30am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.
Kiely Rodni’s mother recalls her last conversation with missing daughter
Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, the mother of the 16-year-old missing girl, received a text from her daughter late on Friday night, saying she was planning to leave a party in about 45 minutes and would be coming “straight home.”
“I told her to be safe and that I loved her. And she said, ‘OK, mom, I love you, too,’” Ms Rodni-Nieman told ABC News.
“She never came home.”
The next morning, when the missing teenager was still not at home, her mother called her and sent texts which went unanswered.
“That’s when I knew something was wrong.”
Ms Rodni-Nieman added that she believes her daughter did not run away because all her clothes and belongings were still at home.
A key photo emerges in the Kiely Rodni manhunt
Authorities have released a new photo of missing teen Kiely Rodni that was taken hours before she vanished from a party at a California campground.
It’s been four days since 16-year-old Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.
On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a new picture of Kiely captured by a surveillance camera at a Truckee business about six hours before she was last seen.
In the photo, the Kiely is wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans.
Andrea Blanco has more.
Missing California teen Kiely Rodni seen in new photo as Gwyneth Paltrow joins search
Authorities are investigating Kiely’s disappearance as an abduction
Police have no new leads on missing California teen as hunt continues
Northern California police don’t have any new evidence about the mysterious weekend disappearance of teen Kiely Rodni, but they believe “someone knows” what happened to the 16-year-old, even as cadaver dogs have joined the search.
“We believe that someone knows,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Office captain Sam Brown said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Someone saw her but they’re not coming forward.”
Officials said they were dismayed that their hunt for Kiely—which has now roped in multiple police departments, nearly 50 FBI agents, cadaver dogs, helicopters, search-and-rescue divers, and helicopter sweeps—still hasn’t yielded any new information.
“We do not have any new leads, and that I can tell you is very frustrating for us,” Josh Barnhart of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said during the briefing.
Catch up the story below.
Kiely Rodni: Police say 'someone knows' fate of lost teen as cadaver dogs join search
Police have deployed dogs, swimmers, and helicopters in search
The many tools police are using to hunt for Kiely Rodni
At least three dive teams have reportedly joined the search for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in northern California.
The teams will be searching close to the shore of Prosser Creek, a 60-feet-deep reservoir near Lake Tahoe, Fox News reported.
Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, where she attended an allegedly alcohol-fuelled gathering of more than 100 teens and young adults. An investigation was launched by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office the next morning after Kiely failed to show up for a hike with friends and no one could get in contact with her.
Andrea Blanco has the details.
Kiely Rodni: Dive teams join search for missing California teen
Divers are expected to search close to the shore of Prosser Creek, a 60-feet-deep reservoir near Lake Tahoe
Kiely Rodni was bound for music school before disappearance
Kiely Rodni had a bright future ahead of her before she went missing from the community of Truckee, California, over the weekend.
At age 16, the honors student graduated from the public Forest Charter School after skipping a grade.
She had plans to study music in the fall at Sierra College, the Reno Gazette Journal reports.
Police: Kiely Rodni’s phone turned off night of disappearance
Police said they’ve been unable to use missing teen Kiely Rodni’s phone to track her location because the iPhone was turned off in the early morning of 6 August, when the 16-year-old vanished.
Instead, they’ve resorted to other forms of digital evidence, including surveillance videos and footage captured on Ring home security cameras to try and find the missing girl.
Officials establish tip line in Kiely Rodni case
Officials are convinced someone in the rustic mountain community of Truckee, California, knows what happened to missing teenager Kiely Rodni.
“We believe that someone knows,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Office captain Sam Brown said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Someone saw her but they’re not coming forward.”
They’ve established a tip line at sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov for those with any information about the case.
