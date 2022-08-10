Kiely Rodni missing - live: Truckee police to give update on campground search for teen as dive teams join
Follow for the latest updates
The desperate search for missing teen Kiely Rodni who disappeared after a party at a California campground has entered its fourth day.
Kiely, 16, was last seen around 12.30am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, where she attended an allegedly alcohol-fuelled gathering of more than 100 teens and young adults.
An investigation was launched by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office the next morning after Kiely failed to show up for a hike with friends and no one could get in contact with her.
The case is being treated as an abduction because Kiely’s car is also unaccounted for. More than 260 personnel have been assigned to canvass the area on the ground and in the air as they plead for anyone with information to come forward.
On Tuesday, investigators released a new photo of Kiely taken by a surveillance camera inside a store roughly six hours before she vanished.
It came after the teen’s friend recounted her last known phone call to The Independent, saying she was too intoxicated to have left the party herself.
Family and friends say Kiley is not a runaway
Kieley’s mom told ABC all of her daughter’s belongings remained in her room and that “it was already so out of character” for her to not call.
Kiely’s friend, Samantha, also told The Independent on Monday that she didn’t think Kiely had run away.
“She would have kept her phone and stayed in contact with one of us ... She wouldn’t do this to her mom,” Samantha said.
A press conference will be held on Wednesday
The presser is scheduled at 2pm PT at the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District in Truckee.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office also announced a separate community update at 5.30pm.
Police is investigating Kiely’s disappearance as a possible abduction but an Amber alert has not been issued
Although authorities have found no evidence of foul play, the incident is being treated as an abduction because her vehicle is also missing and so the department can use more resources on the investigation.
“Because we don’t know, we just have that timeline, we are considering everything,” Scott Alford, a Placer County Sheriff’s detective, said during a press conference on Tuesday.
An amber alert was not issued after Kiely vanished. CHP Truckee said the alert has not been issued because it has not received confirmation of an abduction, KCRA reported.
The senior farewell party grew bigger than expected
The gathering at the Prosser Family Campground had more than 100 teenagers and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
It initially was planned as a local senior farewell party but teenagers and college students from the Bay area eventually arrived also, Kiely’s friend, Samantha Smith, told The Independent.
“I knew it was a big party but it was supposed to be just the community …The party started to grow past the [number] of people that were supposed to be there,” Samantha said.
“There were college kids and people from the Bay area coming and I got a bad feeling about it but didn’t really think much of it.”
Eight law enforcement agencies assist the search
The Placer Sheriff’s Office has received more than 300 tips as of Wednesday.
The agencies joining the investigation are: California Highway Patrol, FBI, Homeland Security, Truckee Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe Sheriff’s Office, California Central Intelligence Center and the Placer County OES.
Kiely’s last text to her mother
Kiely’s mother told ABC News that her daughter texted her around right before midnight on Friday and said she was going to leave the party in about 45 minutes.
“I told her to be safe and that I loved her. And she said, ‘OK, mom, I love you, too,’” Ms Rodni-Nieman told ABC. “She never came home.”
Ms Rodni-Nieman said that when she woke up on Saturday, she tried to get in contact with her daughter to no avail.
“I called her and sent her texts, too, and she didn’t answer,” she said. “That’s when I knew something was wrong.”
Gwyneth Paltrow joins the search
The actress used her social media following to increase awareness around the search by sharing a flyer with her more than eight million followers on her Instagram story.
The image had information about Kiely’s last whereabouts, car model and description, and the reward offered for tips that led to Kiely.
Police says teens will not get in trouble when they disclose information
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they’re not looking to charge teenagers who consumed alcohol at the party and have pleaded with them to come forward with any information that could help find Kiely.
“We’re not interested in [investigating teenage drinking], we’re only looking to find Kiely,” public information officer Angela Musullam told The Independent.
A teens-only meeting took place on Tuesday at the Tahoe City Save Mart from 5pm to 7pm. Teenagers were asked to attend and shared information about the party, but authorities received no concrete leads overnight, the department said.
“I want to reiterate, all the adults and all parents, please do not come to this ... If you knew about the party, if you learned about the party afterward, or if you knew somebody who went to the party, please come to me,” Samantha Smith, Kiely’s friend, said before the meeting, the Moonshine Ink reported.
Kiely’s friend recalls last call with her
Samantha Smith, 18, told The Independent she was the last person to speak with 16-year-old Kiely after midnight on Saturday.
“At 12.36am she called me … and this is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’ and that’s the last thing we heard of her,” Samantha said on Monday.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Independent that the department could not confirm whether Samantha was the last person to speak Kiely, but said that shortly after midnight her phone was turned off.
Exclusive: Friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni recounts last call before she vanished
Samantha Smith, 18, tells The Independent she was the last person to speak with Kiely after midnight on Saturday
Kiely’s mother pleads for the public’s assistance
Lindsay Nieman-Rodni appealed to the public to come forward in a video shared by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
“We just want her home. We are so scared. We miss her so much and love her so much. If you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you,” Ms Rodni said Monday.
“If you know where she is or know anything about where she might be, please come forward. We’re not looking to arrest anybody or get anybody in trouble we just want to see our daughter home.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.