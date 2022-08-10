✕ Close California officials discuss search for Kiely Rodni

The desperate search for missing teen Kiely Rodni who disappeared after a party at a California campground has entered its fourth day.

Kiely, 16, was last seen around 12.30am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, where she attended an allegedly alcohol-fuelled gathering of more than 100 teens and young adults.

An investigation was launched by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office the next morning after Kiely failed to show up for a hike with friends and no one could get in contact with her.

The case is being treated as an abduction because Kiely’s car is also unaccounted for. More than 260 personnel have been assigned to canvass the area on the ground and in the air as they plead for anyone with information to come forward.

On Tuesday, investigators released a new photo of Kiely taken by a surveillance camera inside a store roughly six hours before she vanished.

It came after the teen’s friend recounted her last known phone call to The Independent, saying she was too intoxicated to have left the party herself.