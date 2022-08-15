✕ Close California officials discuss search for Kiely Rodni

Authorities ramped up efforts to find missing teen Kiely Rodni as the search entered its second week.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to bring in more personnel and expand the search area around Prosser Family Campground in Truckee over the weekend amid criticism over the lack of an Amber Alert when Kiely first disappeared.

Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on 6 August near the campground, where she attended an allegedly alcohol-fuelled gathering of more than 200 teens and young adults.

An investigation was launched the next morning after Kiely failed to show up for a hike with friends.

More than 260 personnel have been canvassing the area on the ground and in the air and more than 1,200 tips have been received from the public.

One of those tips fell flat on Saturday when FBI officials checking out a “potential burial site” dug up a dead dog.

Meanwhile, Kiely’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman has continued pleading for information, telling The Independent: “We are desperate for any other teens to come out and share the last pieces of the story that nobody seems to be able to piece together.”