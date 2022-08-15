Kiely Rodni missing - live: Lead on ‘burial site’ in Truckee falls flat as search crews find dead dog
Search to find missing teen entered sixth day
Authorities ramped up efforts to find missing teen Kiely Rodni as the search entered its second week.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to bring in more personnel and expand the search area around Prosser Family Campground in Truckee over the weekend amid criticism over the lack of an Amber Alert when Kiely first disappeared.
Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on 6 August near the campground, where she attended an allegedly alcohol-fuelled gathering of more than 200 teens and young adults.
An investigation was launched the next morning after Kiely failed to show up for a hike with friends.
More than 260 personnel have been canvassing the area on the ground and in the air and more than 1,200 tips have been received from the public.
One of those tips fell flat on Saturday when FBI officials checking out a “potential burial site” dug up a dead dog.
Meanwhile, Kiely’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman has continued pleading for information, telling The Independent: “We are desperate for any other teens to come out and share the last pieces of the story that nobody seems to be able to piece together.”
Hundreds attend ‘Kountry for Kiely’ event
Hundreds of supporters turned out for a musical event raising awareness about Kiely’s disappearance on Saturday evening.
The event called “Kountry for Kiely” paid tribute to the teen’s love of music, with performers dedicating their songs to her.
It was held at Truckee Regional Park as the search for Kiely entered its second week.
One of the performers was Jenni Charles, Kiely’s longtime music teacher.
“They say song is twice as loud as a prayer,” Ms Charles said on stage, according to KCRA.
“It’s not just people coming together to have a party. It’s because we are connected to her musically and we are playing her songs. We hope she can hear so that she knows we are going to find her soon.”
Recalling how she taught Kiely to play the fiddle when she was just two years old, Ms Charles said: “She was the youngest student I took on because of her determination and the light and how much she enjoyed music.”
GoFundMe to increase reward surpasses $47k
A GoFundMe campaign for Kiely’s safe return has surpassed $47,000 as of Sunday evening.
The campaign set up by the teen’s friends aims to increase the reward for information surrounding her disappearance.
More than 300 people have donated toward the $150,000 fundraising goal.
The official reward being offered by police is currently set at $50,000.
Everything we know about Kiely’s disappearance
A desperate search continues for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished from a party at a northern California campground on 5 August.
Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on Saturday (6 August) near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
She is described as white, 5’7” tall, and 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring, and was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top.
The FBI, Homeland Security, California Highway Patrol and several other local law enforcement agencies have joined the Placer Sheriff’s Office in the search for Kiley. Hundreds of investigators and K-9 units are searching for Kiely, but no leads have emerged that could possibly indicate what happened to her after the party.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the full story:
Everything we know about 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s disappearance
Kiely Rodni is described as white, 5’7” tall, and 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top
Police frustrated at another failed lead
Another one of the more than 1,200 tips in Kiely’s disappearance fell flat over the weekend as authorities checking out a “potential burial site” dug up a dead dog.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more:
Kiely Rodni: FBI search crews dig up ‘potential burial site’ only to find dead dog
FBI was acting on one of the 1,200 tips they have received in relation to the case
Kiely’s friend describes her love of music
Kiely’s friend, 17-year-old Madelyn Wicks, attended the event on Saturday and spoke of her love of music.
“She was always singing, singing in the car. I know she likes to play the guitar,” Madelyn told KCRA.
She said she is hopeful that the event will send a message to Kiely.
“We feel like, hopefully, this will help draw her here and know from at least wherever she is, she knows we are here,” she said.
Friend recounts final call before Kiely’s disappearance
A friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni has spoken about the pair’s final phone call before her friend vanished from a campground party in California.
Samantha Smith, 18, told The Independent on Monday she was the last person to speak with 16-year-old Kiely after midnight on Saturday.
“This is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’ and that’s the last thing we heard of her,” Samantha said on Monday.
Investigators said they have no information about Kiely’s whereabouts after 12.33am.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the full story:
Exclusive: Friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni recounts last call before she vanished
Samantha Smith, 18, tells The Independent she was the last person to speak with Kiely after midnight on Saturday
Kiely’s mother reveals she almost didn’t go to camp party
The mother of Kiely Rodni has revealed that her daughter almost didn’t go to the campground party the night she disappeared as she issued a gut-wrenching plea to local teenagers to help “piece together” what happened.
Lindsey Rodni-Nieman spoke to The Independent on Thursday as the search for her missing 16-year-old daughter entered its fifth day and investigators are no closer to getting answers as to her whereabouts.
She said that Kiely had planned to go to a car show in Reno with her mother on Friday night but texted her during the day to say that she was going to go to a party at the Prosser Family Campground instead.
Ms Rodni-Nieman said she wishes Kiely had never gone to the party that night and had joined her at the car show that night. But she said thinking like that is “not helpful”.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Kiely Rodni’s mother reveals she almost didn’t go to camp party on night she vanished
EXCLUSIVE: Kiely Rodni’s mother tells Rachel Sharp how ‘nothing was out of the ordinary’ the day her daughter disappeared and why she thinks someone knows something that will lead them to the missing teen
