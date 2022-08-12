✕ Close California officials discuss search for Kiely Rodni

The mother of Kiely Rodni has said an Amber Alert should have been “been issued immediately” as the desperate search to find her missing 16-year-old daughter entered the sixth day.

Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, where she attended an allegedly alcohol-fuelled gathering of more than 200 teens and young adults.

An investigation was launched by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office the next morning after Kiely failed to show up for a hike with friends.

The case is being treated as an abduction because Kiely’s car is unaccounted for. More than 260 personnel have been canvassing the area on the ground and in the air and more than 500 tips have been received from the public.

Investigators say they don’t have any new leads, but still suspect someone in the community knows more.

Kiely’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman urged anyone at the party who has information to speak up.

“We are desperate for any other teens to come out and share the last pieces of the story that nobody seems to be able to piece together,” she told The Independent.