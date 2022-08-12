Kiely Rodni missing - live: Truckee teen’s mother says Amber Alert ‘should have been issued immediately’
Search to find missing teen entered sixth day
The mother of Kiely Rodni has said an Amber Alert should have been “been issued immediately” as the desperate search to find her missing 16-year-old daughter entered the sixth day.
Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, where she attended an allegedly alcohol-fuelled gathering of more than 200 teens and young adults.
An investigation was launched by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office the next morning after Kiely failed to show up for a hike with friends.
The case is being treated as an abduction because Kiely’s car is unaccounted for. More than 260 personnel have been canvassing the area on the ground and in the air and more than 500 tips have been received from the public.
Investigators say they don’t have any new leads, but still suspect someone in the community knows more.
Kiely’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman urged anyone at the party who has information to speak up.
“We are desperate for any other teens to come out and share the last pieces of the story that nobody seems to be able to piece together,” she told The Independent.
Investigators urge public to keep lookout for Kiely’s jewellery
Police have released pictures of the jewellery Kiely Rodni appeared to be wearing at the time of her disappearance.
During a press conference on Thursday, Placer County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Angela Musallam urged the public to contact authorities if they come across a gold chain Kiely is believed to have been wearing back on 6 August.
“We’re told she always wears this type of jewellery … We’d want anybody who comes across [this necklace] to please contact us immediately because this would certainly provide us a new tip, and a new direction,” Ms Musallam said during the press conference.
Officials did not reveal why they are honing in on the items of jewellery after they have spent days combing the land and waterways for signs of the teen and her missing car.
Kiely Rodni’s father breaks down, says ‘this is your kids’
Daniel Rodni, the father of missing teen Kiely Rodni, got emotional as he urged people of the community to approach investigators with information about his daughter to come forward.
“She is no longer just our daughter. This is your kids,” he said.
“These are the parties that your kids are going to,’ he said. “We need answers, and you need answers because when your kids turn 16, where are they going to go?… Kiely is your child, too.”
Her mother described Kiely as a “funny and smart” girl who has an interest in playing music.
“She has since she was a little girl. She loves — of course, being a teenager — she loves being with her friends. She’s so interested in science and in medicine and in cooking,” Rodni’s mother said.
“She taught herself how to make chocolate cakes from scratch when she was young, and they’re actually good.”
Kiely Rodni’s mother reveals she almost didn’t go to camp party
The mother of Kiely Rodni has revealed that her daughter almost didn’t go to the campground party the night she disappeared as she issued a gut-wrenching plea to local teenagers to help “piece together” what happened.
Lindsey Rodni-Nieman spoke to The Independent on Thursday as the search for her missing 16-year-old daughter entered its fifth day and investigators are no closer to getting answers as to her whereabouts.
She said that Kiely had planned to go to a car show in Reno with her mother on Friday night but texted her during the day to say that she was going to go to a party at the Prosser Family Campground instead.
Ms Rodni-Nieman said she wishes Kiely had never gone to the party that night and had joined her at the car show that night. But she said thinking like that is “not helpful”.
Kiely Rodni's mother reveals she almost didn't go to camp party on night she vanished
EXCLUSIVE: Kiely Rodni’s mother tells Rachel Sharp how ‘nothing was out of the ordinary’ the day her daughter disappeared and why she thinks someone knows something that will lead them to the missing teen
Missing teen's mother says Amber Alert ‘should have been issued immediately’
Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, the mother of the missing teen, has said an Amber Alert should have been issued immediately after Kiely Rodni went missing on 6 August at 12.30am.
Speaking to members of the community and a group of law enforcement officers at a town meeting, Ms Rodni-Nieman said: “The Amber Alert should have already been issued immediately.”
“Please understand that the lack of any information, the lack of any new movement forward with this case, is not for a lack of resources, it’s not for a lack of want, it’s not for a lack of determination from everyone who I’m looking at,” she said, according to Fox news.
“…So let’s work together and let’s focus on asking questions that will lead to positive results.”
Investigators have not issued an Amber Alert for Rodni yet, citing a lack of evidence confirming that the teenager was abducted.
Boyfriend of Kiely Rodni reveals last conversation before she vanished
The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has broken his silence to reveal the last conversation he had with her before she vanished without a trace at a campground party – as the search for the missing teenager now enters its fifth day.
Jagger Westfall texted his 16-year-old girlfriend to tell her to “be safe” and “don’t do anything stupid” on Friday night as she headed to a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.
“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” he told KTXL.
Kiely Rodni's boyfriend breaks silence as search enters fifth day for missing teen
Officials are growing frustrated with the lack of leads in the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni who vanished without a trace five days ago
Friend recounts final call before her disappearance
A friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni has spoken about the pair’s final phone call before her friend vanished from a campground party in California.
Samantha Smith, 18, told The Independent on Monday she was the last person to speak with 16-year-old Kiely after midnight on Saturday.
“At 12.36am she called me … and this is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’ and that’s the last thing we heard of her,” Samantha said on Monday.
Kiely was at a party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Because her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, is missing, authorities are treating the incident as a possible abduction.
Exclusive: Friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni recounts last call before she vanished
Samantha Smith, 18, tells The Independent she was the last person to speak with Kiely after midnight on Saturday
Investigators release new images in search for the missing teen
On Wednesday, investigators released two new photos to the public: one of Kiely’s missing silver 2013 Honda CRV and one of a hoodie she is believed to have borrowed at the party.
The black hoodie features the eerie Lana del Ray lyrics: “You don’t want to be forgotten. You want to disappear.”
“We don’t know whether Kiely was wearing that hoodie when she disappeared, but we believe it was still in her possession,” Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kiely had reportedly planned to drive herself and her friend Samantha Smith home from the party in her vehicle.
Ms Smith previously told The Independent that Kiely was drinking at the party and wouldn’t have been able to drive so they both told each other to “get home safe”.
Kiely’s car has not been found during the five-day search which has centred on the area around the campground where she was last seen.
Kiely’s mother ‘knew something was wrong’
Kiely’s mother said she “knew something was wrong” when she learned her daughter hadn’t come home on Friday night – as it was so out of character for her.
Lindsey Rodni-Nieman told The Independent that she asked her daughter to wake her to let her know she was back home safe.
The teen had texted her at 11.30pm to say she was leaving the party soon.
“The thing I regret most is not waiting for her to get home,” she sobbed.
“I fell asleep. I asked her to wake me when she got home… but I didn’t notice until 8am the next morning.
“When I woke up and noticed she hadn’t woken me I first thought maybe my husband was still awake when she got back and so she didn’t wake me.
“But I jumped up and checked her car and it wasn’t there. I went to her room and she wasn’t there.”
Ms Rodni-Nieman checked her cellphone location data and found her cellphone was last at the campground where the party took place at 12.03am. She has since learned that Snapchat data shows her cellphone at the same location at around 12.30am.
“There was no question that this is so out of character that we needed to get a search going right away,” she said.
Campground was popular for teenage parties
The Prosser Family Campground is a popular hangout spot for local teenagers and is seen as a “safe space” for young people, Kiely’s mother’s Lindsey Rodni-Nieman has revealed.
Teenagers have partied and hung out at the campground going back decades and Kiely had been to several parties there before Friday.
“It feels like a safe place. Like a neighbourhood backyard,” said Ms Rodni-Nieman.
“It’s a couple of miles out of town and is just this open space with reservoirs and camping and dirt roads. Lots of people go riding dirt bikes or hiking and it’s a community space.”
What was different that night was that the party was “very large” with teens from different schools all over the region descending there.
“There’s not generally so many people there. That’s what made it unusual,” said Kiely’s mother.
Officials have said that around 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults gathered for the party that night.
