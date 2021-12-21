University probing reports of KKK recruitment on campus

The University of Utah has said an investigation into KKK members recruiting on its campus is ongoing amid allegations that it inadequately responded to prior incidents.

Utah authorities told the Salt Lake Tribune on Monday that it had reopened an investigation into two apparently related incidents, and that an update was due later this week.

There was recruitment by so-called KKK members in student residences in October, and a defacement of a Black student’s dorm room in September, students reported. A worker, meanwhile, has said racial slurs were uttered at them in recent months.

The review into the two incidents, as the Tribune reported, came after a University of Utah student accused the institution of inadequately responding to both incidents on its Salt Lake City campus in an Instagram post at the weekend.

It was, however, unclear if the reopened investigation was a response to the student’s allegations, with the university’s Racist and Bias Incident Response Team initially saying that was the reason.

The university, according to theTribune, said later on Monday that it was not known if the team conducting the review of the two so-called KKK incidents were aware of the post on Instagram.

The Independent has approached the University of Utah for comment.

The Racist and Bias Incident Response Team is composed of representatives from bodies including the University of Utah’s police, its equal opportunity office, a student wellness centre, and housing.

Initial investigations were believed to have been carried out by on campus police, and there were reports of no further action taken – despite feces allegedly being wiped on a student’s door, and people dressed in KKK-style white gowns.

University of Utah president Taylor Randall said in recent months that “Racist and hateful behaviour on our campus is an offense to our entire community, particularly our communities of colour”, in remarks condemning the incidents.

More than 37,000 students are enrolled at the university.