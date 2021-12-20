Lauren Boebert sparks outcry after claiming Ilhan Omar faked tears over racist attacks: ‘This is disgusting and vile’

Colorado Republican previously apologised ‘to anyone in the Muslim community I offended’

Andrew Buncombe
Seattle
Monday 20 December 2021 20:53
Lauren Boebert says Ilhan Omar faked tears and 'played victim' over racist attacks

Lauren Boebert has sparked outcry after claiming Ilhan Omar faked tears and “played the victim”, barely a month after apologising over a comment widely considered racist and Islamophobic.

A month after the Colorado Republican issued an apology to anyone in the Muslim community offended her her words, she accused the Democrat of playing the victim in order to help her fund-raising efforts.

“She needed more fundraising for this quarter. This quarter was a little slow for her,” she said. “So let’s go on TV, shed some tears, and you know, play the victim.”

Ms Boebert, a favourite among the more hardline member of the Republican Party and who frequently poses with one of her guns, made the comments as an interview before going on stage at an event in Arizona, organised by Turning Point USA, a youth conservative student movement for “freedom, free markets and limited government”.

More follows.....

