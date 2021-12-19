Sarah Palin says ‘over my dead body’ will authorities make her have a Covid vaccine shot after catching disease

2008 Republican vice presidential candidate revealed in March she tested positive for Covid

Andrew Buncombe
Seattle
Sunday 19 December 2021 17:08
Comments
<p>2008 Republican party Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin attacked top US health official Anthony Fauci</p>

2008 Republican party Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin attacked top US health official Anthony Fauci

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sarah Palin has said “over my dead body” will she allow the authorities force her to get a vaccine against the coronavirus.

In an attack on the US’s top health official Dr Anthony Fauci, who has spoken of his support for vaccine mandates if not enough people get vaccinated, Ms Palin, said he was the “most inconsistent talking head that I have come across”.

Ms Palin revealed in March 2021 that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and urged people to take steps to guard against the coronavirus, such as wearing masks in public.

“Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it’s better than doing nothing to slow the spread,” she told People magazine.

“I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there.”

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in