Sarah Palin has said “over my dead body” will she allow the authorities force her to get a vaccine against the coronavirus.

In an attack on the US’s top health official Dr Anthony Fauci, who has spoken of his support for vaccine mandates if not enough people get vaccinated, Ms Palin, said he was the “most inconsistent talking head that I have come across”.

Ms Palin revealed in March 2021 that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and urged people to take steps to guard against the coronavirus, such as wearing masks in public.

“Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it’s better than doing nothing to slow the spread,” she told People magazine.

“I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there.”