Marjorie Taylor Greene promotes conspiracy theory over Jan 6 riots and suggests ‘Feds encouraged people to go in’

Andrew Buncombe
Seattle
Sunday 19 December 2021 17:51
Comments
(Independent)

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has sought to promote a conspiracy theory over the Jan 6 riots and suggested federal agents “encouraged people to go in” to the US Capitol.

In a speech to young conservatives in Phoenix, Arizona, the representative from Georgia said she had been in the Capitol, as she was among the more than 150 Republicans who were trying to stop the Joe Biden being certified as president.

She said people had travelled to Washington DC to assemble to about election integrity, “because they felt their election was stolen, they felt their votes were stolen. And it was so important to them to show up and use their First Amendment rights to protests”.

“As a matter of fact, when they heard the speech that President Trump gave, and President Trump called them to peacefully, to walk in peace and love and go to the Capitol to make their voices heard. there was something set up there,” she said.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in