Marjorie Taylor Greene promotes conspiracy theory over Jan 6 riots and suggests ‘Feds encouraged people to go in’
Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has sought to promote a conspiracy theory over the Jan 6 riots and suggested federal agents “encouraged people to go in” to the US Capitol.
In a speech to young conservatives in Phoenix, Arizona, the representative from Georgia said she had been in the Capitol, as she was among the more than 150 Republicans who were trying to stop the Joe Biden being certified as president.
She said people had travelled to Washington DC to assemble to about election integrity, “because they felt their election was stolen, they felt their votes were stolen. And it was so important to them to show up and use their First Amendment rights to protests”.
“As a matter of fact, when they heard the speech that President Trump gave, and President Trump called them to peacefully, to walk in peace and love and go to the Capitol to make their voices heard. there was something set up there,” she said.
