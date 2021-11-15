Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse criticised the “rush to judgment” to charge him with homicide in the aftermath of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, as the teenager’s defence team delivered closing arguments in the closely watched trial.

Mark Richards dismissed prosecutors’ argument that Mr Rittenhouse – who was 17 years old when he fatally shot two men and injured another with an AR-15-style rifle as protests against police violence dispersed on 25 August 2020 – had provoked the shootings, after Assistant District Attorney Mark Binger described the shooter as a “chaos tourist” who inserted himself into a volatile scene that night.

“He’s intentionally and knowingly entering into a dangerous situation,” Mr Binger said said 15 November from the Kenosha County courthouse. “I remember that night. I didn’t come down here. I don’t think most people did. In part because we all knew it would be violent and dangerous.”

During his rebuttal, Mr Richards cast Mr Rittenhouse’s first victim, Joseph Rosenbaum, as a “bad man” and “rioter” and later said he was “irrational” and “crazy”.

Mr Rittenhouse, now 18, faces five felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety in the first degree.

After two weeks of testimony, legal teams presented their closing arguments to jurors on 15 November.

Defence attorneys repeatedly objected to the presentation of video of Mr Rittenhouse pointing his rifle in the moments before he fired four shots at Mr Rosenbaum. Mr Richards said such evidence is “hocus pocus” and an “out of focus” enlarged image, despite expert testimony calling such footage an industry “gold standard” last week.

Mr Richards also said Gaige Grosskreutz, a street medic who survived a shot to the arm from Mr Rittenhouse, should have “retreated” and “let him be and go give aid and comfort” to Mr Rosenbaum. Prosecutors have argued that Mr Grosskreutz, who was carrying a pistol, believed Mr Rittenhouse was an “active shooter” as a group of people chased after Mr Rittenhouse in an attempt to disarm him after he fled the scene where Mr Rosenbaum was dying.

Mr Richards dismissed the label “active shooter” as a “buzz word”.

He also held the rifle in front of the jury to demonstrate that he did not raise it as prosecutors have argued.

“They want it to be that Kyle was out there doing something improper,” Mr Richards said. “Kyle was a 17-year-old kid trying to help this community.”