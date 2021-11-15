Kyle Rittenhouse trial - live: Kenosha calls in National Guards as legal teams begin closing arguments
The closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse are set to begin on Monday and a verdict could arrive next week.
Wisconsin has dispatched 500 National Guard troops to support local law enforcement to ensure public safety during the conclusion of the trial.
Mr Rittenhouse, 18, has been charged with homicide in the deaths of two men he shot during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year – Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He also shot a third man, Gauge Grosskreutz, who was wounded but survived.
On Wednesday, Mr Rittenhouse broke down crying during emotional testimony in which he insisted he acted in self-defense and “didn’t do anything wrong.”
In another dramatic moment, his lawyers motioned to declare a mistrial, citing “prosecutorial misconduct.” The defence accused prosecutors of violating Mr Rittenhouse’s rights by mentioning his silence in the wake of the 25 August 2020 shootings and by referencing a video that was previously deemed inadmissible.
If the motion is granted, Mr Rittenhouse cannot be tried again for the same crimes.
If Mr Rittenhouse is convicted, he could face life in prison.
Jury in the Rittenhouse to consider provocation
The jurors deciding the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse will be allowed to consider whether the accused provoked the first fatal encounter in Kenosha last year as well as weigh if he can be found guilty of a charge less serious than first-degree homicide, the judge said on Friday.
Judge Bruce Schroeder order is considered a boost for prosecutors, as it provides them an opportunity to argue that Rittenhouse was an aggressor.
The judge told Rittenhouse that by including the lesser charges, “you’re raising the risk of conviction, although you’re avoiding the possibility that the jury will end up compromising on the more serious crime. And you’re also decreasing the risk that you’ll end up with a second trial because the jury is unable to agree.”
Kenosha authorities prepare for the trial outcome
The authorities in Kenosha prepares for the trial outcome in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial, as Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers authorised 500 National Guard to support local law enforcement in ensuring public safety.
“We continue to be in close contact with our partners at the local level to ensure the state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe,” the governor said in a statement on 12 November.
Kenosha police also released a statement on Thursday vowing to “ensuring the safety” of the public.
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the trial Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Mr Rittenhouse, 18, faces multiple charges including homicide and minor in possession of a weapon for shooting three people – two fatally – during racial justice protests in Kenosha, on 25 August 2020.