Kyle Rittenhouse trial - live: Kenosha shooting suspect cries as he takes the stand
Rittenhouse takes the witness stand on the seventh day of his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears as he took the witness stand on the seventh day of his homicide trial.
Under questioning from his attorney Mark Richards on Wednesday, Mr Rittenhouse walked through the events of 25 August 2020, when he shot dead two men and injured a third during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing a slew of charges including homicide and minor in possession of a weapon for killing Mr Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gauge Grosskreutz. He could be sentenced to a maximum of life in prison if convicted.
On the witness stand, Mr Rittenhouse described how he travelled to Kenosha from his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, in a bid to offer aid during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
He spoke clearly and confidently until he began to recall his confrontation with victim Joseph Rosenbaum, who he claimed “cornered” him and hurled death threats before he opened fire.
The judge was forced to call a brief recess to allow Mr Rittenhouse time to compose himself before resuming his testimony. His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, was seen crying in the gallery.
When he returned to the stand, Mr Rittenhouse described how he feared for his life when he was chased down by Mr Huber and Mr Grosskreutz after shooting Mr Rosenbaum. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” he said.
Follow the latest updates live:
Prosecution asks Rittenhouse if he shot with intent to kill
During cross examination, prosecutor Thomas Binger questioned whether Mr Rittenhouse intended to kill everyone he shot on 25 August 2020.
The defendant acknowledged using deadly force but said he was not shooting to kill and “did what I had to do” to protect himself.
When Mr Binger accused Mr Rittenhouse of tailoring his story to match the account already presented by the defence, Judge Bruce Schroeder warned the prosecutor against violating the defendant’s right not to testify.
“You are right up to the borderline, if not over it,” the judge said.
Rittenhouse recalls shooting Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz
Mr Rittenhouse testified that in the moments after he shot Mr Rosenbaum he heard shouts of “get him” and “cranium him” from a crowd pursuing him.
He said he was running away to find safety in police custody when a man knocked him to the ground and kicked him.
Mr Rittenhouse said he fired his gun once but missed. When he stood up, he said Anthony Huber struck him on the head with a skateboard. He then fired another shot, killing Mr Huber.
Seconds later he saw Gaige Grosskreutz coming toward him with a gun drawn, so he fired his own weapon, wounding Mr Grosskreutz.
Rittenhouse declares ‘I didn’t do anything wrong’ after brief court recess
After a brief recess, Mr Rittenhouse returned to the witness stand and told the court: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself.”
He explained that after shooting Mr Rosenbaum he did not stop to offer aid because he felt threatened by others in the crowd.
He said he was on his way to speak to police when other protesters came to confront him.
The defence has sought to paint Mr Rittenhouse as having been overwhelmed by the chaos that erupted after he opened fire.
Rittenhouse recalls victim screaming: ‘I’m going to f**king kill you'
Prior to the judge calling a recess, Mr Rittenhouse tearfully described how Mr Rosenbaum allegedly threatened to kill him.
“He was just mad about something,” the defendant said. “He screamed, ‘If I catch any of you f****** alone I’m going to f****** kill you”.
Mr Rittenhouse also testified that Mr Rosenbaum threatened to “cut your f****** heart out” and used a racial slur.
Later, as he described running towards a car dealership he says he was there to defend from protesters, Mr Rosenbaum “came out from behind the car and ambushed me”.
Judge pauses testimony as Rittenhouse sobs uncontrollably
Mr Rittenhouse was on the stand for about 20 minutes before he began to sob uncontrollably while he described how Joseph Rosenbaum “cornered” him in a parking lot moments before he fatally shot him.
The Illinois teenager testified that before chasing after him, Mr Rosenbuam was walking around with a “steel chain and he had a blue mask around his face” and threatened to kill him.
The judge was forced to call a recess to give Mr Rittenhouse time to compose himself.
Read Alex Woodward’s report here.