Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 10, 2021 (REUTERS)

Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears as he took the witness stand on the seventh day of his homicide trial.

Under questioning from his attorney Mark Richards on Wednesday, Mr Rittenhouse walked through the events of 25 August 2020, when he shot dead two men and injured a third during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, is facing a slew of charges including homicide and minor in possession of a weapon for killing Mr Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gauge Grosskreutz. He could be sentenced to a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

On the witness stand, Mr Rittenhouse described how he travelled to Kenosha from his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, in a bid to offer aid during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

He spoke clearly and confidently until he began to recall his confrontation with victim Joseph Rosenbaum, who he claimed “cornered” him and hurled death threats before he opened fire.

The judge was forced to call a brief recess to allow Mr Rittenhouse time to compose himself before resuming his testimony. His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, was seen crying in the gallery.

When he returned to the stand, Mr Rittenhouse described how he feared for his life when he was chased down by Mr Huber and Mr Grosskreutz after shooting Mr Rosenbaum. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” he said.

Follow the latest updates live: