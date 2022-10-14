Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been killed after she was dragged about a mile across Los Angeles while underneath her own vehicle following a carjacking, according to reports.

Police said the woman died on Thursday following the carjacking, which was carried out by a murder suspect in an unrelated case, fleeing police, ABC 7 reported.

The murder suspect had earlier fled from police after carjacking a vehicle in an area of south Los Angeles at 5pm, before crashing near Florence and Has Avenues, the city’s police department was reported as saying by ABC 7.

While police were able to take the driver and apparent accomplace of the murder suspect into custody, the murder suspect fled the scene on foot and carjacked a second vehicle, the report said.

The woman driver of that car, which The Los Angeles Times reported was a grey SUV, ended up underneath the vehicle and was dragged during a police pursuit.

She was pronounced dead after the vehicle crashed in Inglewood, and a two hour standoff then occurred before Los Angeles police were able to take the murder suspect into custody, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“The murder suspect refused to comply with officers’ instructions and exit the vehicle,” said police spokesperson and officer Tony Im to the paper. “SWAT and K9 were on scene and negotiated with the murder suspect to exit the vehicle for two hours. The murder suspect was ultimately taken into custody without incident.”

None of those involved have been named and, according to Mr Im, the Los Angeles police spokesperson, it was not clear if the accomplance and driver of the first crash had been arrested, or was injured.

The murder suspect was meanwhile being evaluated for injuries as a result of the second crash, and he had not yet been arrested or charged on Thursday night.