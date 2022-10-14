New video footage from the January 6 riots shows Nancy Pelosi defiantly suggesting she would “punch out” Donald Trump if he entered the Capitol building.

“If he comes, I’m gonna punch him out,” the House Speaker said, referring to the one-time president.

“I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy.”

The video was captured while Ms Pelosi was watching Mr Trump’s speech at the “Save America” rally before the riots.

