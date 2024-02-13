The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Lakewood Church shooter, identified as Genesse Moreno, reportedly donated to the Texas church years before she opened fire in the religious institution — alongside her son.

The 36-year-old walked into Joel Osteen’s megachurch around 1.50pm with her seven-year-old son and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle. After firing into the church, Two off-duty police officers returned fire, fatally shooting Moreno and striking her son in the head.

Years before the shooting, however, Moreno’s social media posts revealed that in March 2020, she posted a screenshot of a letter from Lakewood Church thanking Moreno for her donation, CNN reported.

Genesse Moreno (Supplied)

Moreno’s social media accounts have since been taken down. The Independent has reached out to the Houston Police Department for more information.

Her son was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition. Another victim – a 57-year-old man – was also shot in the leg; he has since been released from the hospital.

Although the motive of the shooting remains unclear, police said Moreno had a “documented mental health history.”

A woman who identified herself on Facebook as Moreno’s former mother-in-law

She once stored a loaded gun in her then-three-year-old son’s diaper bag, the records state.

Authorities also said Moreno penned “antisemitic writings” related to a familial dispute with her ex-husband. “We think this is where this stems from,” said Houston Police Department Commander Christopher Hassig.

The rifle also said “Palestine” on it, police said.

The police also said Moreno’s driver’s license says Genesse Moreno but that she used other “aliases.” Criminal records also identify her as Jeffery Escalante — with the middle name Genesse. Despite the male name, authorities said, through “all the investigation to this point, she has been identified the entire time as female.”

Records show Moreno had an expansive criminal history spanning from 2005 to 2022, including arrests including for assault, marijuana possession, forgery, theft, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

With the exception of the arrest pertaining to her alleged unlawful carrying of a weapon in 2022, all of the arrests are under the name Jeffery Escalante.