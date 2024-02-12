Lakewood Church shooting – updates: Woman with child opens fire at Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch
A motive for the shooting at the Houston megachurch remains unknown
Megachurch shooting eyewitness describes moment gunshots fired
A female shooter was shot and killed by two off-duty officers after she opened fire inside Joel Osteen’s megachurch on Sunday, sending worshippers running for their lives.
The shooting unfolded when police said the woman entered Lakewood Church armed with a long rifle and dressed in a trench coat and backpack.
After she began shooting, two off-duty officers returned fire.
Once the woman was hit, she threatened that she had explosives, but none were found on the property. Officials have not yet identified her, but describe her as being in her early to mid-30s.
The boy, aged around five, who entered the church with the shooter was also shot and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A 57-year-old man was also shot in the leg.
The motive for the shooting remains unknown.
Lakewood Church is one of the largest Christian churches in the US with a capacity to seat about 16,000 people. Mr Osteen, its lead pastor, is one of the US’s most notable religious leaders.
At a news conference following the incident, he said: “It could’ve been a lot worse. We know God’s in control.”
Police to give update on megachurch shooting
Houston Police are expected to give an update on the shooting investigation at a presser set for 1.30p CT/ 2.30p ET.
It will be livestreamed on the police social media pages.
