A motive for the shooting at the Houston megachurch remains unknown
Lakewood church shooter used rifle with ‘Palestine’ sticker, police say
Concern continues to mount as the Lakewood Church shooter’s disturbing behaviour is revealed online in the wake of the shooting inside Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston, Texas on Sunday.
Genesse Moreno, 36, opened fire at the church sparking a gunfight with two off-duty cops that left her seven-year-old son – whom she had brought with her – fighting for his life in hospital. He remains in critical condition.
Houston police said in a press conference on Monday that, although Moreno had sometimes gone by the alias “Jeffrey Escalante”, their investigations so far had found no evidence that she had ever identified as any gender other than female.
But conservative pundits, activists, and politicians have continued to spread the unfounded claim that she was a transgender woman – even after it was kiboshed by police.
The Independent has also found no mention of any trans identity in court documents from Moreno’s past divorce and child custody battle, and police have confirmed that she was the biological mother of her son.
Moreno, who has a lengthy criminal record, allegedly carried out the shooting using an AR-15 with the word “Palestine” across it, police said.
When a church becomes a crime scene
One of America’s largest Christian churches became the scene of a crime when a woman entered armed with an AR-15 rifle – and her seven-year-old son – and began shooting.
The shooter who opened fire inside Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston has been identified by police as Genesse Ivonne Moreno – a 36-year-old “lone wolf” who allegedly took her own son to the church before embarking on the shooting using an assault-style rifle with the word “Palestine” across it.
While the motive for the shooting remains unclear, investigators said that Moreno had a sticker which read “Palestine” on the butt stock of the rifle.
Here’s what we know:
Lakewood Church used to be home to an NBA team – now it’s a crime scene
Lakewood Church is situated in the Compaq Centre, a venue so big it used to be the home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets.
More than 45,000 weekly visitors attend the megachurch, which includes a 16,000-seat auditorium and reaches even more worshippers on international broadcasts.
What may entice many worshippers is also pastor Joel Osteen, a successful television producer-turned-religious leader after his father, John Osteen, also a famed pastor, unexpectedly died, leading to Joel taking over as senior pastor at Lakewood Church in 1999.
Who is Joel Osteen?
Joel Osteen regularly preaches to about 45,000 people a week in Lakewood Church – the scene of Sunday’s shooting – which is a former basketball arena and he’s known to millions more through his television sermons.
Osteen inherited his calling from his father and increased the size of the congregation almost five-fold.
His book, “Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living Your Full Potential” sold nearly 3 million copies.
In the mid-2000s, Osteen was viewed by more people than any preacher in the United States, reaching 95 percent of all households, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Mr Osteen said that the shooting on Sunday had left him “kind of in a fog” but said his community will “stay strong”.
“We don’t understand why these things happen, but we know God is in control,” Osteen said.
“We are going to pray for the little five-year-old boy and the lady that was deceased, her family, and the other gentlemen,” he added.
The pastor said that he could have only imagined what would have happened if the incident had happened during the 11am service, as at the time of the shooting, the church was changing over services.
“Our community is devastated by today’s events and grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement. May the healing hands of God touch the lives of everyone involved and provide comfort during this difficult time,” Mr Osteen added in a statement later on.
Why did the shooter choose Lakewood Church to target?
Moreno’s former mother in law has said she has “no idea” why Moreno chose Lakewood Church as her target.
In an interview with ABC 13, Wallia Carranza said the woman who opened fire in the church had changed enormously from the person whose son married back in 2016.
“Why she went to Lakewood, I have no idea. They’re Protestants,” said Ms Carranza. “The anti-Semitic part says she would have went to a synagogue.”
Genesse Moreno’s neighbours said they ‘lived in hell’ being near her
Moreno’s neighbours say that she intimidated them with guns and made Nazi salutes for several years before the shooting, my colleague Andrea Cavallier reports.
Residents in Conroe – a north Houston suburb – told local reports that Moreno was often seen with multiple guns, harassing and threatening them and making them fearful in their own neighbourhood.
“Her way of intimidation was to bring the gun cases in and out, crossbows. She’d come out, have her gun cases, do heil Hitler, flip you off, call you the b-word, or something. It was something every day,” one neighbour told KPRC, a Houston TV news station.
Another neighbour said Moreno had scrawled swastikas on her property and taunted her and her grandchildren multiple times. Another claimed she tried to run them over.
“I’ve been through hell. I have reported this, reported this and its gone on deaf ears,” said one neighbour, who gave her name as Jill. “I’ve had psychological officers out here that won’t answer their door. They won’t do anything. [They say,] ‘until she hurts you there is nothing we can do’.”
Texas State rep said shooting is ‘why we need red flag laws’
In the wake of Sunday’s shooting, Texas State Rep Gene Wu wrote on X: “This is WHY we need RED FLAG laws! Every single person in the Lakewood shooter’s life thought that there’s no way she should have ever been allowed to buy a gun. But Texas law allowed her. Republicans made sure of it.”
The shooter’s own family has also blamed the lack of gun control in the state of Texas.
What is the red flag law?
Across the US, 21 states have enacted red flag laws, which allow for law enforcement — or family members or health professionals, in some states — to intervene if someone shows signs that they are a danger to themselves or others.
A court can temporarily take away the individual’s guns or prevent them from buying one.
The issue in the case of the Lakewood Church case is that, in Texas, there is no red flag law.
Had there been a red flag law, Moreno might have been prevented from purchasing an AR-15 in December 2023 — just two months before she opened fire with that very same gun in the megachurch.
When loved ones or law enforcement officials file a petition asking a court to intervene, the judge will consider a few risk factors. These risk factors, according to gun safety groups, often include a pattern or recent threats of violence, history of dangerous behaviour with firearms, substance abuse, or recent firearm acquisition.
Aside from substance abuse, Moreno’s behaviour appears to fit these risk factors to a tee: Her recent acquisition of a gun, her alleged fits of violence reported by family members, and dangerous behaviour with a firearm – such as reportedly threatening her husband or the misdemeanour weapons charge.
Could a red flag law have stopped the Lakewood Church shooting?
In the days since Genesse Moreno entered the megachurch on Sunday and opened fire, information has increasingly emerged about her mental health and criminal history – raising questions around whether something could have been done to have prevented the shooting.
Police said she had legally purchased the AR-15 rifle in December 2023 — despite the fact that court records show that in 2022, she was arrested for a weapons misdemeanour charge.
While more details continue to emerge as the investigation continues, all eyes are turning to Texas’ lax gun laws – particularly the state’s absence of red flag laws.
Gun safety advocates are raising the question as to whether red flag laws — also known as extreme risk protection orders — could have prevented the shooting.
Twenty-one states have implemented red flag laws — but Texas isn’t one of them.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Genesse Moreno reportedly suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by proxy: court docs
There were accusations made by Genesse Moreno’s former mother-in-law in court documents that Moreno suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by proxy, and was making her own seven-year-old son sick.
The child, who is special needs, was with Moreno when she walked into Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston on Sunday and began firing. The child was struck when he was caught in an exchange of gunfire between Moreno and two off-duty cops.
“Nurses found adult pills in (her son’s) endotracheal tube while he was in the hospital. Then more adult pills were found in his feeding tube,” according to the court documents.
The child who was not potty trained was non-verbal, and “suffered by his mother ignoring medical advice, not taking him to therapy for eating, speech, and not giving him any social interaction,” the documents stated.
Misinformation claims about shooter continues to spread even after being kiboshed by police
Conservative pundits, activists, and politicians have continued to spread the unfounded claim that the Lakewood church shooter was a transgender woman – even after it was kiboshed by police.
Houston police said in a press conference on Monday that, although Moreno had sometimes gone by the alias “Jeffrey Escalante”, their investigations so far had found no evidence that she had ever identified as any gender other than female.
The Independent has also found no mention of any trans identity in court documents from Moreno’s past divorce and child custody battle, and police have confirmed that she was the biological mother of her son.
But that did not stop conservative crusader Chris Rufo, anti-LGBT+ activist Chaya Raichik, Donald Trump Jr, and even Texas Senator Ted Cruz from latching onto the idea.
Io Dodds reports:
