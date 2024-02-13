The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The former mother-in-law of the Lakewood Church shooter accused Texas gun laws and the state’s child protective services of not taking steps to protect against a “completely preventable horror” that left her grandson with a gunshot wound.

Genesse Moreno, the 36-year-old woman identified as the shooter who opened fire with an AR-15 rifle at Joel Osteen’s megachurch on Sunday 11 February, was fatally shot by two off-duty police officers. Moreno’s seven-year-old son was also caught in the crosshairs, and is now fighting for his life in the hospital, recovering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Walli Carranza, Moreno’s former mother-in-law, took to Facebook after the shooting.

In a lengthy post, she suggested that Moreno’s mental health struggles in combination with lax gun laws contributed to the shooting.

Ms Carranza wrote that when Moreno had been “taking medication for schizophrenia,” she was “very sweet and loving woman.”

Houston Police officials said at the press conference that she was placed under an emergency detention order by police in 2016 and that she has a “documented mental health history.”

Genesse Moreno (Supplied)

The grandmother also alleviated blame from police officers who allegedly injured her grandson, and instead wrote, “The fault lies in a child protective services of Montgomery County and Harris County that refused to remove custody from a woman with known mental illness that was not being treated.”

On top of this, she laid blame on “the state of Texas for not having strong red flag laws that would have prevented her from owning or possessing a gun.”

Police uncovered two weapons from the scene: the rifle that she used in the megachurch as well as a .22 calibre rifle. She didn’t fire the .22 rifle – it was recovered from her bag, police said.

Despite being arrested for a misdemeanor of unlawfully carrying a weapon in 2022, in December 2023 Moreno legally purchased the AR-15 rifle.

Ms Carranza also addressed another point raised by police. Authorities said they also “uncovered antisemitic writings” penned by Moreno. On top of this, police noted that there appeared to be a “familial dispute” between Moreno and her ex-husband’s family — some of whom are Jewish.

Police also said at Monday’s press conference that “Palestine” was written on the weapon used in the shooting.

The grandmother wrote, “although my former daughter-in-law raged against Israel and Jews in a pro Palestinian rant yesterday this has nothing to do with Judaism or Islam. Nothing!”

The grandmother signed off the Facebook post as Rabbi Willi Carranza.

Ms Carranza expanded on her claims when talking to KHOU. “She had a particular kind of schizophrenia that caused her to become violent,” she told the outlet. “She threatened her husband, my own son, and we still couldn’t get intervention.”

“We asked for help from CPS... We asked for help from police and received it many times but she was still allowed to own guns,” Ms Carranza continued.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined by police. In addition to a reported mental health history, Moreno also had a criminal history — dating from 2005 through 2022 and used aliases, police said, including male and female names. However, “all the investigation to this point, she has been identified the entire time as female”, police said.

Interestingly, most of her arrests are listed under the name Jeffery Escalante — with the middle name Genesse.

The 2022 misdemeanor weapons charges, however, listed her as Genesse Moreno. Her driver’s license also used this name, police said.

Other outlets revealed that in March 2020, Moreno posted a screenshot of a letter from the megachurch thanking her for her donation. The Independent has not independently verified the post, as her social media accounts have been taken down, but has contacted the Houston Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police stressed that Moreno acted as a “lone wolf.”