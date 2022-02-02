Former CNN anchor investigated for DUI

Former CNN anchor Leon Harris has been arrested and charged with a DUI after being involved in a car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, just outside of Washington, DC.

Harris, who’s currently an anchor at NBC News4 in the capital, was driving down Bradley Boulevard when he crashed into another car from behind, according to a Montgomery County police report.

The car hit by Harris then struck a third vehicle, police added. No serious injuries were reported.

The police report states that when law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, Harris tried to leave but was stopped by officers. He then failed a field sobriety test, authorities said.

The arrest report states that a breathalyser test was carried out and Harris was found to be at twice the legal limit, NBC4 reported.

Harris is facing nine charges, including driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol, attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop, and failure to control vehicle speed on highway to avoid collision.

The NBC report stated that “Harris will not appear on-air as the investigation continues”.

Harris, 60, worked at CNN in Atlanta for 21 years before moving to Washington, DC in 2003.

The Independent has reached out to Harris for comment.