Georgia mother-of-three Lindsay Shiver reportedly called the police on her estranged husband, who she has been accused of plotting to murder with the aid of two others, amid a contentious divorce.

The fight occurred on 16 July when Ms Shiver, 36, called 911 to report a physical altercation which allegedly arose when former Auburn University football star Robert Shiver said she wasn’t allowed to join the family at their second home in the Bahamas, footage obtained by the Plunder podcast documented.

“He just got super aggressive and that’s when I called immediately because he’s been physical before and I’m just not doing that,” Ms Shiver told the police officer.

At this point, the couple had already been fighting it out in court over the pending divorce.

In the footage, Mr Shiver can be heard saying that his wife has “had a couples trip planned with her boyfriend”.

“He doesn’t want me to go,” Ms Shiver can be heard saying, and then she accused Mr Shiver of being physical. That doesn’t mean you get aggressive and push me out of the way,” Lindsay snapped. “

“I did not push you or anything,” Mr Shiver said, adding, “You can ask all the people that I know if I’m an aggressive or abusive person.”

“I’m still going, Robert,” she said.

Ms Shiver explained the situation to an officer, saying they filed for divorce and are still living in the same house: “It’s hell on earth, as you can imagine.”

The officer said, “I mean if you get video footage, you have surveillance cameras, you have something that I can look at and say, ‘Yes, he put his hands on you,’” the officer told her.

The release of the footage gives some colour to the behind-the-scenes happenings of the relationship before Ms Shiver was arrested in the Bahamas — along with 28-year-old Terrance Bethel and 29-year-old Farod Newbold — over an alleged hire-a-hitman scheme to kill Mr Shiver.

Police found a WhatsApp message that Ms Shiver sent, along with photos of her husband, that allegedly said “kill him.” Mr Bethel said the texts were sent “out of frustration” and law enforcement’s reaction was overblown.

The Georgia woman previously told reporters, “It’s been hard. But I can’t speak about it.”

According to the New York Post, divorce records showed that Mr Shiver cut his wife off from the Bahamas home and the private jet amid the divorce proceedings. “The parties… have an overall expensive lifestyle in general,” her lawyer previously said, adding, “Suddenly, [her] husband is not permitting wife to use the jet or have access to funds.”

The couple’s next divorce hearing is reportedly set for 31 October.