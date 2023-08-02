✕ Close Moment Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison with no parole for murders of her children

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow smirked in a new mug shot taken the day after she was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of her two children and love rival.

The photo was taken on Tuesday as Vallow, 50, was remanded to the custody of the Idaho Department of Corrections.

The so-called “cult mom” was convicted in May of killing her seven-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, who vanished in September 2019. She was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, who died in October 2019.

Before the sentence was handed down on Monday, the court heard victim impact statements from several family members devastated by the harrowing saga that has gripped the nation for nearly four years.

To the surprise of many, Vallow spoke herself and appeared to show no remorse for her crimes, claiming the children and Tammy were “busy” and “happy” in heaven. She appeared emotionless as the sentence was handed down.

The families of the victims shared outrage at her bizarre statement as they praised the harsh sentence.