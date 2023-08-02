Lori Vallow – update: ‘Cult mom’ smirks in new mug shot after denying murders in bizarre sentencing statement
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow smirked in a new mug shot taken the day after she was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of her two children and love rival.
The photo was taken on Tuesday as Vallow, 50, was remanded to the custody of the Idaho Department of Corrections.
The so-called “cult mom” was convicted in May of killing her seven-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, who vanished in September 2019. She was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, who died in October 2019.
Before the sentence was handed down on Monday, the court heard victim impact statements from several family members devastated by the harrowing saga that has gripped the nation for nearly four years.
To the surprise of many, Vallow spoke herself and appeared to show no remorse for her crimes, claiming the children and Tammy were “busy” and “happy” in heaven. She appeared emotionless as the sentence was handed down.
The families of the victims shared outrage at her bizarre statement as they praised the harsh sentence.
Vallow has been sentenced to life behind bars — what happens next?
While her sentencing may mark the culmination of a chilling case that spans bizarre cult beliefs, missing children, murder and mystery deaths, the saga is still far from over.
Here’s what’s coming next in the shocking case:
All the key players in the Lori Vallow case
Beyond the Idaho charges, Vallow is also awaiting trial in Arizona for the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow – who was shot dead by Cox in July 2019.
Here’s a reminder of all the key players in the sprawling case:
Lori Vallow: Mom-of-three, beauty queen – and convicted killer
Mother of three, former game show contestant, a Mrs Texas Beauty Pageant entrant, a cult follower... and now a convicted killer...
Voices: Lori Vallow finally broke her silence at the sentencing. It was too late
Megan Sheets writes:
Lori stunned the court when she made an unprecedented move to defend herself publicly for the first time. At her sentencing on 31 July, Lori sobbed in a bizarre statement where she denied that any murders took place and insisted that her victims are “very happy”.
Having followed this tragic case in near-obsessive detail, I could spend endless hours analysing each line of her sentencing statement. But perhaps the most important aspect is that it came far, far too late; her fate was already sealed by the years of silence that preceded it.
Vallow is ‘misunderstood’ and ‘all about love’, defence claims
Lori Vallow’s attorney claimed that the “cult mom” who murdered her two children and conspired to kill her new lover’s wife is “misunderstood” and is actually “all about love” as he asked the judge for leniency at her sentencing hearing.
Lori Vallow claims murdered children ‘happy in heaven’ in statement to court
Lori Vallow addressed the court ahead of her sentencing, claiming her murdered children are “happy in heaven”. The 50-year-old was convicted in May of killing her seven-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, who vanished without a trace in September 2019. She was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, who died in October 2019. “Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happens here,” Vallow told the court. “I have had many communications from people now living in heaven, including my children... because of these communications, I know that my children are happy and busy in the spirit world.”
‘Monster’ Lori Vallow confronted by victims’ sobbing families at sentencing
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow was confronted by her victims’ sobbing family members at her sentencing hearing where they branded her a “monster” and described her 1,841-day “cruel campaign of terror”.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Moment Lori Vallow sentenced to life with no parole for murders of her children
Footage from inside a court captures the moment Lori Vallow was sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole for the murders of her two children on Monday, 31 July. In May 2023, the “cult mom,” 50, was convicted of killing her seven-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, who vanished in September 2019. Vallow was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, who died in October 2019. Judge Steven Boyce handed down the harshest possible sentence available after the death penalty was taken off the table ahead of trial.
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow will now spend the rest of her life behind bars for the murders of her two youngest children and conspiracy to kill her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, bringing some sort of conclusion to the disturbing case that shook America to its core.
Tammy Daybell’s sister slams Lori Vallow’s bizarre claims at sentencing
Relatives of “cult mom” Lori Vallow’s victims have decried her unhinged claims during her sentencing trial.
In a shocking statement addressing the court just moments before she was handed down five consecutive life sentences without parole, Vallow said that her children “were happy and busy in the spirit world” and that she knew “her friend Tammy ... is also very happy and extremely busy.”
Tammy’s sister Samantha Gwilliam has since slammed Vallow’s remarks.
Andrea Blanco reports.
