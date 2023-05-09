Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The defence in the murder trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow rested their case on Tuesday after calling without presenting any witnesses.

Shortly after Idaho prosecutors rested the state’s case at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Ms Vallow’s attorney Jim Archibald told the court that after consulting with his client, he was ready to proceed with closing arguments.

“After consulting with my client, we don’t believe the state has proven its case so the defence rests,” Mr Archibald said.

Ms Vallow is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy, 49.

The state has called roughly 60 witnesses throughout the five weeks of the trial, while the defence called none, according to CourtTV, t

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.