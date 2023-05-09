Lori Vallow trial – live: Cult mom said she was ‘tired of taking care of demons’ before JJ and Tylee’s murders
Lori Vallow’s trial is not being streamed on court TV. After Idaho case, she faces new trial for murder of husband Charles Vallow in Arizona
Lori Vallow trial: Gilbert detective testifies
The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow continues for another week at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, where the mother-of-three is accused of killing her two youngest children and her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife.
The 49-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Mr Daybell’s wife Tammy, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
On Monday, jurors were shown chilling text messages between Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell around the time of the murders of their spouses and her two children.
In one message in August, Ms Vallow wrote: “We r both so tired of taking care of demons. We are weary. Please ask the Lord to take them.” The following month, Tylee and JJ were killed.
Meanwhile, the court is eyeing June 2024 as a possible start date for Mr Daybell’s trial.
Tammy Daybell was likely restrained during her murder, medical examiner testifies
Tammy Daybell, the late wife of doomsday author Chad Daybell, was likely restrained while she was asphyxiated, the Utah state medical examiner told the jury in the trial of Lori Vallow last Monday.
Lori Vallow’s DNA found on duct tape wrapped around son’s body
Lori Vallow‘s hair was found on duct tape wrapped around the corpse of her seven-year-old son, according to new evidence presented at the start of the fifth week of her murder trial.
Beyond the testimony, there have also been some bizarre happenings taking place inside the courtroom, as Rachel Sharp reports.
Chad Daybell claimed Lori Vallow didn’t have children as police began search for them
Chad Daybell claimed his new wife Lori Vallow didn’t have any children as authorities launched a massive search for her son and daughter that ended with the discovery of their bodies nine months later.
Chad Daybell says wife Tammy is ‘clearly dead’ in disturbing 911 call
Chad Daybell made a chilling 911 call saying that his wife Tammy was “clearly dead” after he had allegedly conspired with Lori Vallow to murder her so they could run off to Hawaii to get married.
Who is the ‘doomsday cult mom’ on trial for her children’s murders?
Lori Vallow is a mother of three, a former game show contestant, a Mrs Texas Beauty Pageant contestant and a cult follower.
But is she also a killer?
Who are the key players in the Lori Vallow trial?
Here are the key players in the sprawling case:
Lori Vallow trial hears devastating call with her sister
The trial of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been played a devastating jailhouse call in which her sister accused her of throwing her murdered children “away like garbage.”
Did Lori Vallow accidentally make a key confession about children’s deaths?
Lori Vallow’s high-profile trial took an unexpected turn this week when jurors heard a dramatic jailhouse phone call in which the “doomsday cult mom” appeared to make a key confession about her children’s murders.
Court adjourns for the day
Agent Hart is dismissed from the witness stand.
Court adjourns for the day.
The trial resumes at 8.30am MT tomorrow.