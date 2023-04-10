Louisville shooter identified as bank employee Connor Sturgeon

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Louisville shooter has been identified as 23-year-old bank employee Connor Sturgeon.

Sturgeon has been identified as a white man who used a rifle to attack staff at the bank where he worked – Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said that Sturgeon fired at responding officers, who returned fire to “stop that threat”. She later confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by police.

The chief said the shooter was live-streaming the incident on social media, and that police are hopeful that they will be able to have that footage removed.

The victims were identified as Tommy Elliot, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrett, 40, and Julianna Farmer, 57.

One of the responding officers was grazed on his left side while the other suffered a limited elbow injury. One of the officers was struck in the head – 26-year-old Nicholas Wilt, who graduated from the police academy on 31 March.

“I just swore him in,” Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said during the press briefing. While Officer Wilt has come out of brain surgery, he remains in critical condition.

“This will be a long complex investigation,” the chief added.

“For my LMPD officers who took it upon themselves to stop the threat so more lives would not be lost, thank you,” she said.

“Evil should not try to prevail and” we shouldn’t “let it take over our city,” she added.

The Mayor of Louisville, Craig Greenberg, said Mr Elliott was “a very good friend of mine and of the governor’s”.

“This is really difficult for all of us across the city to process and accept. I ask that we respect the needs ... of the families of those who lost their lives today,” Mr Greenberg said during the briefing on Monday afternoon.

“I’m a survivor of a workplace shooting,” he noted.

Mr Greenberg said that trauma centres are being established for those in need.

“Our LMPD officers went into that building knowing they were risking their lives to save other lives and that’s exactly what they did,” he added.

Governor Andy Beshear said, “today is a tragic day...across Kentucky. Today I’m hurt. And I’m hurting. And so many people are out there as well. Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become Governor, and gave me advice on being a good dad”.

“The first battle was stopping that gunman, the second is doing everything we can to keep the wounded alive,” he added.

More follows...