Videos shared on social media have captured the moment gunshots rang out in downtown Louisville, Kentucky as police arrived at Old National Bank to find the shooter already dead.

“At approximately 8.30am this morning, Louisville MetroSafe received a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter at 333 East Main Street at the Old National Bank,” Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey said on Monday during a press briefing.

“Shortly after, officers arrived on scene with mobile Metro fire and EMS where they encountered active gunshots still being fired inside this location at that time. The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene,” he added. “We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time.”

“Five people have been confirmed to have been killed inside,” he said, adding that at least six have been “transported to University of Louisville hospital including one officer with various injuries”.

“We are unable to confirm the status of those who have been transported at this time,” Mr Humphrey said.

“We ask that the public remain away from the scene. It will be an ongoing scene that will take a long time to investigate. But there is no active danger known to the public at this time,” he said.

