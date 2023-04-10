Active shooting with ‘multiple casualties’ reported at bank in downtown Louisville
An active shooter situation has been reported at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.
The Louiville Metro Police Department tweeted at 8.53am on Monday that “we are aware of the reported incident in the 300 block of East Main St. in Louisville. Once information becomes available we will advise. Please stay away from this area”.
Mayor Craig Greenberg added that “there is an active police situation downtown. Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice. We will provide information as soon as possible”.
At 9.27am, police added on Twitter that “we are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties”.
More follows...