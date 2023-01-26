Jump to content

Prosecutors seek to upgrade charges against four men accused of LSU student Madison Brooks’ rape

Student, 19, was assaulted in car before being dropped off on dark road where she was struck and killed by rideshare vehicle

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 26 January 2023 13:47

Prosecutors are seeking to upgrade the charges against the four men accused of raping Louisiana State University (LSU) student Madison Brooks.

The men are alleged to have abandoned Ms Brooks, 19, on a dark road, where she was struck by a rideshare vehicle and killed.

On the evening of 14 January, Ms Brooks was at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge, where she reportedly encountered the men accused of raping her.

Ms Brooks was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car before she was dropped along the road in the early hours of 15 January where she was struck by a car, investigators allege. Ms Brooks died after being taken to a hospital.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male, unnamed because he’s a minor, have been charged with rape in the third degree.

Everette Lee, 28, Mr Washington’s uncle, and Casen Carver, 18, have been charged with principal to rape and have been released on bond.

At a bond hearing, prosecutors said they will attempt to boost the charges against the suspects to first-degree rape. They also indicated that they plan on convening a grand jury.

During the hearing earlier this week, a judge said that video footage filmed by one of the men, in addition to other evidence, proves that a crime took place.

More follows...

