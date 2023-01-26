Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prosecutors are seeking to upgrade the charges against the four men accused of raping Louisiana State University (LSU) student Madison Brooks.

The men are alleged to have abandoned Ms Brooks, 19, on a dark road, where she was struck by a rideshare vehicle and killed.

On the evening of 14 January, Ms Brooks was at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge, where she reportedly encountered the men accused of raping her.

Ms Brooks was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car before she was dropped along the road in the early hours of 15 January where she was struck by a car, investigators allege. Ms Brooks died after being taken to a hospital.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male, unnamed because he’s a minor, have been charged with rape in the third degree.

Everette Lee, 28, Mr Washington’s uncle, and Casen Carver, 18, have been charged with principal to rape and have been released on bond.

At a bond hearing, prosecutors said they will attempt to boost the charges against the suspects to first-degree rape. They also indicated that they plan on convening a grand jury.

During the hearing earlier this week, a judge said that video footage filmed by one of the men, in addition to other evidence, proves that a crime took place.

More follows...