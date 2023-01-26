Madison Brooks news - latest: Suspects accused of student’s rape ‘callously laughing’ in video, as bar closes
Nineteen-year-old sorority sister was hit by a car and died on 15 January after alleged rape by group of men she met at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge
Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before abandoning her in a dark road, where she was struck by a ride-share car and killed.
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge where she allegedly met her attackers.
Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men in a car before they dropped her off along a road in the early hours of 15 January. A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in hospital.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape.
Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape — they have since been released on bond.
An attorney for two of the suspects has claimed to local outlet KSLA that footage of the alleged sexual assault proves that they are innocent and the late 19-year-old consented. However, at a hearing on Tuesday, a judge said that the footage – along with other evidence – actually proves a crime did occur.
Judge says video intended to clear suspects does the opposite
A video that four men hoped would exonerate them of the rape of a Louisiana State University (LSU) student has instead proven that a crime did occur, according to a judge – hours after an attorney for two of the suspects claimed it shows the late 19-year-old had consented to sex.
Rachel Sharp reports on what was said in court.
Madison Brooks: Judge says video shows crime occurred in alleged LSU student rape
Suspects had hoped footage shot inside the car would prove their innocence with attorney claiming it shows what happened to LSU student was ‘a tragedy’ but ‘definitely not a crime’
Earlier: Two suspects freed on bond
Two men accused of participating in the alleged rape of Lousiana State University student Madison Brooks before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car have been released on bond.
Andrew Blanco is following the case and filed this report.
Two suspects charged with rape of LSU student Madison Brooks are freed on bond
Everett Lee and Casen Carter, who are facing charges of principal to rape, were released on bond after posting $75,000 and $50,000, respectively.
ICYMI: Accused men claim video proves they are innocent of rape
An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts.
Read on:
Men accused of Madison Brooks rape claim video proves their innocence
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is a minor are facing third-degree rape in the heinous case,
Suspects seen ‘callously’ laughing at victim in video
Prior to setting bond, Judge Brad Myers said he had watched a video showing suspects “callously” laughing at Madison Brooks while she slurred her words inside the car where her alleged rape took place, according to reporting by WAFB9. However, he said the video did not show the alleged assault.
The video was filmed by one of the suspects.
The judge said he had also viewed video filmed at Reggie’s bar, where Madison met her alleged attackers, which is said to have shown her stumbling, falling over and needing help. Madison’s state of mind, and her ability to have consented to sex, are at the heart of the case.
Recap: Three men and one minor charged in rape case of Madison Brooks
Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit by a car on 15 January.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Four charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks before she was killed by car
Authorities said after the alleged rape, the suspects dropped off Madison Brooks, 19, in a dark part of the roadway where she was later struck
Reggie’s Bar: Series of incidents reported before Madison Brooks’ alleged rape and death
A bar where 19-year-old Lousiana State University student Madison Brooks met three underage males accused of participating in her rape has a history of previous violent incidents.
The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced on Tuesday that it was issuing an emergency suspension for Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following the tragic death of Brooks on 15 January.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Series of incidents at bar where Madison Brooks met alleged rapists
Reggie’s, which had its liquor license suspended following Brooks’ death, has previously come under fire over violent events that unfolded on or around its premises
Outraged community demands justice for LSU student
The city of Baton Rouge has been shaken by the alleged rape of Madison Brooks that led to her tragic death when she was struck by a car. Fellow LSU students, mothers and the university’s president demand justice for her, as Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp report.
Madison Brooks was killed by a car. Now, four men are charged with rape
Madison Brooks alleged rape and subsequent death have sparked outrage in the community of Baton Rouge, with fellow LSU students, mothers and the university’s president demanding justice for the student, Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp report
Liquor licence suspended at bar where LSU student met alleged attackers
The bar where an underage Louisiana State University (LSU) student met her alleged rapists before she was hit by a car and killed has had its liquor licence suspended.
The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced on Tuesday that it was issuing an emergency suspension for Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following the tragic death of 19-year-old Madison Brooks.
The agency cited “the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety”.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Bar loses liquor licence over LSU student Madison Brooks alleged rape and death
The 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, spent her last night at Reggie’s Bar and met her alleged attackers there
Suspects could face higher charges
Prosecutors in the Madison Brooks case have vowed to upgrade the charges against the alleged attackers.
Prosecutor Stuart Theriot said at Tuesday’s bond hearing that the state would seek upgraded charges of first-degree rape and planned to convene a grand jury in the case.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape. Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape.
Mr Washington had his bond set by 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers at $150,000. Mr Lee was given a $75,000 bond and Mr Carver was given a $50,000 bond.
The 17-year-old’s bond hearing has been postponed to February.
Both Mr Lee and Mr Carver were released from jail under house arrest on Wednesday morning.