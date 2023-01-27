Madison Brooks suspects’ lawyers are denying police claims that she was drunk

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The legal team representing Madison Brooks’ alleged rapists has denied that the LSU student was in a drunken stupor when two of the suspects had sex with her.

In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley questioned the accuracy of body alcohol level (BAC) results showing that 19-year-old Brooks was nearly four times over the legal limit at the time of her death, ABC affiliate WBRZ reported.

Mr Long represents 18-year-old Casen Carver, who is facing principal to rape charges. Mr Haley is the attorney for Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, charged with third-degree rape and principal to rape, respectively.

A 17-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, is also accused of raping Brooks. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the men dropped Brooks off along a roadway where she was later fatally hit by a car.

“If you have a .391 [body alcohol level], your motor skills shut your body down. You can’t walk, you can’t talk, you’re lapsing in and out of a blackout,” Mr Long said. “The evidence we’ve seen so far of Ms Brooks running across the street from Reggie’s undermines the police’s version of events, and until our experts can look at what happened, we believe that the BAC is inaccurate.”

Surveillance footage released on Thursday showed Brooks leaving Reggie’s, the bar where she met the four suspects.

In the video, Brooks can be seen crossing the street with four people and moving towards the parking lot on 14 January.

According to a police affidavit, footage from the bar also showed her falling over several times, stumbling and struggling to stand in front of at least one of the suspects before they left the bar together.

But the defence’s lawyer insisted on Friday that Brooks gave verbal consent after the suspects made sexual advances towards her.

“If anyone does research on what a .391 is, that is alcohol poisoning and death,” Mr Haley said. “Based on her actions that evening leading up to getting in the car with the young men and based on the fact that information from Reggie’s has come out saying that she did not have any alcohol beverage from around 12.50am until the time that she left, gives us reason to believe that those results are inaccurate.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.